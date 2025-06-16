Golden Goblet Awards nominee "The Scent of Things Remembered" focuses lens on a subtle relationship
The crew of Golden Goblet Awards nominee "The Scent of Things Remembered" shared insights into their creation at the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival on Monday (June 16).
Directed by António Ferreira, the Brazil-Portugal co-production centers on an elderly veteran of the Portuguese Colonial War (1961-1974) who is forced to live in a nursing home. He has to face the shadow and trauma of the past war, trying to seek comfort and dignity in aging and loneliness.
The Portuguese director continues his iconic style to explore the fragility of people's situation, the inevitability of death, and the desire for redemption.
Through the use of sound, light and shadow, and dialogue, the emotional film reveals the deep wounds in the protagonist's heart.
"Many young Portuguese people were sent to the war at that time, looking at black people as enemies," said Ferreira. "I want to portray what happens to these people today, as they are getting old and big social changes have taken place in the country. "
He was touched to know that lots of cinemagoers were crying during the film's global premiere at the film fest on Sunday. His aim is to make films that touch people.
Well-known Portuguese actor José Martins provides an impressive and delicate interpretation of the emotionally-tortured veteran in the film.
Martins admitted that it was challenging for him to depict the war veteran as his own personality and life experiences are almost the opposite of the character he was playing.
It took him around eight months to explore the the character's traits. From April to May in 2024, the crew spent consecutive weeks living in a nursing home, where Martins exchanged ideas with the director.
Portuguese actress Mina Andala plays a back woman who takes care of the protagonist in the nursing home. Despite the hostility and anger from the veteran at the beginning as she brings all his war memories back, the woman ultimately revives his dignity, independence and freedom.
"The consequences of the war decades ago have shaped many people's lives," said Andala. "The relationship between the black woman and the veteran in the movie is subtle. I love the way director Ferreira told the story. "
Ferreira also expressed his gratitude to the film festival for selecting the film in the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition.
He revealed that he will write a new story in Shanghai, with the ensuing project likely to be filmed in the city.