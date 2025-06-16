Golden Goblet Awards nominee "The Scent of Things Remembered" focuses lens on a subtle relationship

The crew of Golden Goblet Awards nominee "The Scent of Things Remembered" shared insights into their creation at the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival on Monday (June 16).

Directed by António Ferreira, the Brazil-Portugal co-production centers on an elderly veteran of the Portuguese Colonial War (1961-1974) who is forced to live in a nursing home. He has to face the shadow and trauma of the past war, trying to seek comfort and dignity in aging and loneliness.

The Portuguese director continues his iconic style to explore the fragility of people's situation, the inevitability of death, and the desire for redemption.

Through the use of sound, light and shadow, and dialogue, the emotional film reveals the deep wounds in the protagonist's heart.

"Many young Portuguese people were sent to the war at that time, looking at black people as enemies," said Ferreira. "I want to portray what happens to these people today, as they are getting old and big social changes have taken place in the country. "

He was touched to know that lots of cinemagoers were crying during the film's global premiere at the film fest on Sunday. His aim is to make films that touch people. ﻿