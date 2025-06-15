Young filmmaker's sci-fi flick vies for Golden Goblet Awards

Young Chinese filmmaker Qiu Sheng's "My Father's Son" is an eye-catching sci-fi nominee in the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition section at the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film marks Qiu's return to the Shanghai International Film Festival four years after his work "Double Helix," a short contemplation on the future of AI, won the Golden Goblet Awards for best live action short film.

Prior to "My Father's Son," Qiu's debut feature film "Suburban Birds" was also selected into the Filmmakers of the Present Competition at Locarno Film Festival.

Starring Song Yang, Sun Ning and Tong Chenjie, "My Father's Son," a blend of elements of science fiction, family relationships and sports, centers on a son who grapples with his father's legacy through memories and an AI boxing model.

The script integrates Qiu's personal growth experience. He admitted that the motivation behind the creation actually comes from a personal regret. When he was 15 years old, his father passed away. His mind went blank when he was reading the eulogy at the funeral.