Shanghai opens first direct flight to Geneva

China Eastern Airlines started the first direct flight between Shanghai and Geneva on Monday morning, a new travel option between China and Switzerland.

Flight MU217 landed in Geneva at 1:25pm local time on Monday. The Airbus A350 carried 243 passengers, with a load factor of over 85 percent.

It is the first non-stop route operated by a Chinese airline between the two cities. During the 2025 summer-autumn travel season, flights will run four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.