News / Metro

SIFF film screenings at Nine Trees Future Art Center draw a big crowd

﻿ Xu Wei
Zhang Gejia Xu Wei
  15:34 UTC+8, 2025-06-17       0
Nine Trees Future Art Center's world-class infrastructure has earned it the accolade of a "holy site for films," drawing in enthusiasts of the cinematic art.
Nine Trees Future Art Center is one of the screening venues for the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

As a cultural landmark of suburban Fengxian District and the second-largest cinema in Shanghai, Nine Trees Future Art Center is one of the screening venues for the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. Its world-class infrastructure has earned it the accolade of a "holy site for films," drawing in enthusiasts of the cinematic art.

During the film festival, tickets for classic movies such as "Nezha Conquers the Dragon King" and the 4K restored version of "The Herdsman" at the venue were immediately sold out.

"Our objective is to popularize art, enabling people to partake in the artistic gene of professional theaters at the cost of an ordinary movie ticket," said Chen Xijia, general manager of the center.

As a principal part in the "ticket economy" of the film festival, Nine Trees Future Art Center has collaborated with more than 40 merchants in Fengxian to establish a cycle of consumption.

The center is known for its world-class infrastructure and diverse programs.

Audiences are offered an immersive art experience.

Audiences can enjoy diverse discounts at nearby shops and restaurants by presenting their tickets. The innovation also extends beyond the venue, making it not merely a venue for cinematic experiences, but also a social space in the city.

At this year's film festival, the center's outdoor cinema will launch a night of Hong Kong cinema, featuring the screening of classic films including "Infernal Affairs".

Furthermore, the recent "Cute Pet Energy Weekend" event provided a cinema experience that was pet-friendly, allowing audiences to bring their beloved furry companions to participate in cosplaying movie characters and receive limited-edition merchandise.

The recent "Cute Pet Energy Weekend" event at the center offered a pet-friendly cinema experience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
     