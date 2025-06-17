SIFF film screenings at Nine Trees Future Art Center draw a big crowd

As a cultural landmark of suburban Fengxian District and the second-largest cinema in Shanghai, Nine Trees Future Art Center is one of the screening venues for the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. Its world-class infrastructure has earned it the accolade of a "holy site for films," drawing in enthusiasts of the cinematic art.

During the film festival, tickets for classic movies such as "Nezha Conquers the Dragon King" and the 4K restored version of "The Herdsman" at the venue were immediately sold out.

"Our objective is to popularize art, enabling people to partake in the artistic gene of professional theaters at the cost of an ordinary movie ticket," said Chen Xijia, general manager of the center.

As a principal part in the "ticket economy" of the film festival, Nine Trees Future Art Center has collaborated with more than 40 merchants in Fengxian to establish a cycle of consumption.