German contender 'Luisa' revolves around sexual assault on people with disabilities
The crew of German film "Luisa" met the press at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival on Monday. A contender for the Golden Goblet Awards in Main Competition, the film is based on real-life cases of sexual assault in disability care centers, shining a light on the struggles of marginalized communities.
The film's global premiere was held on Sunday at the Shanghai Film Art Center.
Director Julia Roesler and the creative team said many people with disabilities had experienced similar violations to those depicted in the movie. To portray leading character Luisa's traumatic experiences, the film employs a first-person perspective and nonverbal storytelling.
"Luisa" features 10 actors with disabilities. Lead actress Celina Scharff delivers a powerful performance, embodying her character's rebelliousness and vulnerability. The cinematography uses close-up shots to create an immersive inner world, while the music serves as a "language for the voiceless," weaving through an emotional narrative.
Producer Andrea Ufer said the Shanghai International Film Festival was chosen for the global premiere because of its consistent role as a cultural bridge.
"The plight of the disabled group is transnational," said Ufer. "We believe that the film can resonate well with Chinese audiences in terms of their sensitivity and concerns about humanity."
The film concludes with an open ending that freezes on Luisa's back, inviting audiences to contemplate "post-traumatic growth." Currently in negotiation for Asian distribution, "Luisa" has already sparked industry-wide discussions with its sharp focus on social issues.