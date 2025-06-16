﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

German contender 'Luisa' revolves around sexual assault on people with disabilities

﻿ Xu Wei
Yan Zheng Xu Wei
  15:34 UTC+8, 2025-06-17       0
German contender for Golden Goblet Awards is based on real-life cases in disability care centers and shines a light on the struggles of marginalized communities.
﻿ Xu Wei
Yan Zheng Xu Wei
  15:34 UTC+8, 2025-06-17       0
German contender 'Luisa' revolves around sexual assault on people with disabilities

German film "Luisa" is a contender for the Golden Goblet Awards in Main Competition at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The crew of German film "Luisa" met the press at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival on Monday. A contender for the Golden Goblet Awards in Main Competition, the film is based on real-life cases of sexual assault in disability care centers, shining a light on the struggles of marginalized communities.

The film's global premiere was held on Sunday at the Shanghai Film Art Center.

Director Julia Roesler and the creative team said many people with disabilities had experienced similar violations to those depicted in the movie. To portray leading character Luisa's traumatic experiences, the film employs a first-person perspective and nonverbal storytelling.

"Luisa" features 10 actors with disabilities. Lead actress Celina Scharff delivers a powerful performance, embodying her character's rebelliousness and vulnerability. The cinematography uses close-up shots to create an immersive inner world, while the music serves as a "language for the voiceless," weaving through an emotional narrative.

German contender 'Luisa' revolves around sexual assault on people with disabilities

Julia Roesler is the film's director.

German contender 'Luisa' revolves around sexual assault on people with disabilities

Lead actress Celina Scharff delivers a powerful performance in the film.

German contender 'Luisa' revolves around sexual assault on people with disabilities

The film's producer Andrea Ufer talks at the press conference.

Producer Andrea Ufer said the Shanghai International Film Festival was chosen for the global premiere because of its consistent role as a cultural bridge.

"The plight of the disabled group is transnational," said Ufer. "We believe that the film can resonate well with Chinese audiences in terms of their sensitivity and concerns about humanity."

The film concludes with an open ending that freezes on Luisa's back, inviting audiences to contemplate "post-traumatic growth." Currently in negotiation for Asian distribution, "Luisa" has already sparked industry-wide discussions with its sharp focus on social issues.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     