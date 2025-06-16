German contender 'Luisa' revolves around sexual assault on people with disabilities

The crew of German film "Luisa" met the press at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival on Monday. A contender for the Golden Goblet Awards in Main Competition, the film is based on real-life cases of sexual assault in disability care centers, shining a light on the struggles of marginalized communities.

The film's global premiere was held on Sunday at the Shanghai Film Art Center.

Director Julia Roesler and the creative team said many people with disabilities had experienced similar violations to those depicted in the movie. To portray leading character Luisa's traumatic experiences, the film employs a first-person perspective and nonverbal storytelling.

"Luisa" features 10 actors with disabilities. Lead actress Celina Scharff delivers a powerful performance, embodying her character's rebelliousness and vulnerability. The cinematography uses close-up shots to create an immersive inner world, while the music serves as a "language for the voiceless," weaving through an emotional narrative.