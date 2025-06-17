Shanghai leading the nation in 5G-A coverage

China Mobile, the world's biggest mobile carrier, has advanced Shanghai's telecommunications infrastructure by deploying over 20,000 5G-Advanced (5G-A) base stations across the city. This extensive network now covers 99 percent of downtown areas and major transport networks, including Metro lines and airports, positioning Shanghai as a national leader in 5G base station density and network quality.

An evolution of current 5G networks, 5G-A promises 5 to 10 times faster Internet access, coupled with lower latency.

Consumers in Shanghai can now subscribe to 5G-A packages from Shanghai Mobile, starting from 199 yuan (US$27.6) per month. These comprehensive service bundles typically include family shared data, 5G-A network access, fiber broadband and international roaming data.

With its enhanced 5G-A network coverage, Shanghai Mobile is poised to explore and develop innovative applications across various high-data traffic and low-latency demanding sectors, including broadcasting, gaming, e-commerce, live performances, travel and sports.

As an example of these new capabilities, it has partnered with the Shanghai Shenhua football club to offer co-branded 5G-A services for soccer fans, providing access to 4K super high-definition streaming and other value-added experiences.