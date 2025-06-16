Awards contender "The Reborn" highlights two brothers' journey of rebirth

The cast of "The Reborn," shortlisted for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, talked about the film to the media at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Monday.

Centering on crime and redemption, the film depicts two brothers crossing the borders to embark on a journey of rebirth.

At the meeting, director Santiago Esteves unveiled the core theme: "Rebirth in this film holds a dual meaning. It signifies both a personal rebirth for the characters and a profound transformation in social and emotional connections."

Entangled in illicit activities, the character played by Pedro Fontaine undergoes significant internal conflict.

"He faces deep contradictions," Fontaine said. "He must overcome emotional and moral constraints while continuously growing. Ultimately, he forces himself to mature and change."

Amidst the internal turmoil, the brothers confront violence and threats. Their shared ordeal becomes a crucible, forcing a painful reconciliation and a complex emotional evolution from mutual animosity towards an unexpected redemption.