Awards contender "The Reborn" highlights two brothers' journey of rebirth

﻿ Xu Wei
Zhang Gejia Xu Wei
  15:35 UTC+8, 2025-06-17       0
Director Santiago Esteves said he had witnessed a remarkable boom in China's film market since 2000 and hoped that cinematic collaboration and exchange could transcend borders.
The cast of "The Reborn" met the media at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on June 16.

The cast of "The Reborn," shortlisted for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, talked about the film to the media at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Monday.

Centering on crime and redemption, the film depicts two brothers crossing the borders to embark on a journey of rebirth.

At the meeting, director Santiago Esteves unveiled the core theme: "Rebirth in this film holds a dual meaning. It signifies both a personal rebirth for the characters and a profound transformation in social and emotional connections."

Entangled in illicit activities, the character played by Pedro Fontaine undergoes significant internal conflict.

"He faces deep contradictions," Fontaine said. "He must overcome emotional and moral constraints while continuously growing. Ultimately, he forces himself to mature and change."

Amidst the internal turmoil, the brothers confront violence and threats. Their shared ordeal becomes a crucible, forcing a painful reconciliation and a complex emotional evolution from mutual animosity towards an unexpected redemption.

Director Santiago Esteves revealed the dual meanings of rebirth to the audience.

Actor Pedro Fontaine explained the deep contradictions faced by the character.

Producer Nicolás Grosso shared his understanding of how the film reflects Latin American cultural elements.

Beyond portraying intense internal conflicts and dramatic relational transformations, the cast also infused the film with layers of artistic ingenuity.

"We employ a Latin American narrative style to idealize the fraternal bond we aim to convey," said producer Nicolás Grosso. "This distinct style permeates not only the narrative but also the cinematography and score."

Filmed against the majestic backdrop of Mendoza, Argentina, with the Andes mountains serving as the backdrop, the movie integrates stylized music and meticulously crafted design elements. Every aspect reinforces the themes of brotherhood and family ties, steeped in rich Latin American cultural resonance.

Reflecting on their participation in the festival, both Esteves and Grosso shared aspirations for Latin American cinema in China.

"It is an honor to participate in the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival," said Esteves. "Witnessing the remarkable boom in China's film market since 2000, we hope our work allows Chinese audiences to experience the borderless nature of cinematic art."

Grosso added: "May cinematic collaboration and exchange transcend borders. Chinese films should find their way to Latin American markets, just as Latin American cinema should enable more Chinese audiences to experience its unique flavor, fostering international resonance."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
