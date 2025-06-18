Golden Goblet contender 'Black Red Yellow' interprets love in a poetic way

The director and cast members of the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition nominee "Black Red Yellow" shared the ideas behind its creation at a press conference on June 18.

A Kyrgyzstan production, the film is a poetic narration of a veteran carpet weaver's forbidden love, farewell and regrets after an encounter with a man.

Carpet weaving in Kyrgyzstan has a long and legendary history, and is an indispensable part of local people's lives.

The film's main character spent a long time in solitude with the craft. Belated emotions quietly sprout, but end with a silent farewell, leaving behind an unfinished carpet interwoven with black, red and yellow.

Director Aktan Arym Kubat, one of the most internationally influential filmmakers in Central Asia, is widely known for his poetic cinematic style.

The film maintains that style, using black mountains, green waters, yellow soil and red lines to tell a touching emotional chapter that transcends time.