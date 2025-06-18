Golden Goblet contender 'Black Red Yellow' interprets love in a poetic way
The director and cast members of the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition nominee "Black Red Yellow" shared the ideas behind its creation at a press conference on June 18.
A Kyrgyzstan production, the film is a poetic narration of a veteran carpet weaver's forbidden love, farewell and regrets after an encounter with a man.
Carpet weaving in Kyrgyzstan has a long and legendary history, and is an indispensable part of local people's lives.
The film's main character spent a long time in solitude with the craft. Belated emotions quietly sprout, but end with a silent farewell, leaving behind an unfinished carpet interwoven with black, red and yellow.
Director Aktan Arym Kubat, one of the most internationally influential filmmakers in Central Asia, is widely known for his poetic cinematic style.
The film maintains that style, using black mountains, green waters, yellow soil and red lines to tell a touching emotional chapter that transcends time.
Kubat was jury president for the festival's Asian New Talent category two years ago but this is the first time he has brought his own film to compete at the festival.
On the film's title, he said black is the color of the land and a symbol of men while the emotional red is a symbol of women. Yellow represents love and is the color of the sun.
"Just like sun, love is also glowing and it lights up people's lives," Kubat added.
He spoke highly of the film festival's organization and said he was considering cooperating with Chinese filmmakers on ensuing projects.
Nargiza Mamatkulova was starring in a feature film for the first time. She learned carpet weaving skills for the role and praised Kubat for trusting in her and allowing freedom in her acting.
"Kyrgyzstan is also a country with rich culture," she said. "The film is also a showcase of our culture and voices."
Aigul Busurmankulova, an experienced stage actress, said making a film was quite different.
"Detailed facial expressions and body postures are required to express the character's emotions," she said.