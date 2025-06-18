Luxury brand launches docufilm on a masterpiece by Refik Anadol
Luxury fashion brand Bvlgari launched a documentary – "ICON(S) BVLGARI By Refik Anadol" – at the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Flim Festival.
The docufilm delves into the creative journey behind "Infinito: AI Data Sculpture," the latest masterpiece by world-renowned digital artist Refik Anadol, inspired by the transformative beauty and essence of Bvlgari's iconic Serpenti.
Premiered globally at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition in Shanghai in January to kick off the brand's celebration for the Year of the Snake, the sculpture reinterprets Serpenti through the transformative power of machine intelligence, guided by human imagination.
Produced by Terminal 9 Studios and featuring global ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Liu Yifei, the docufilm marks Bvlgari's third endeavor and offers the first behind-the-scenes look into Refik Anadol's creative process.
Reaffirming an enduring bond with art and its ability to challenge conventions, the docufilm embodies Bvlgari's commitment to pushing boundaries, bridging heritage and innovation, and embracing a future shaped by artistic experimentation and visionary thinking. At the heart of "ICON(S)" lies a powerful reflection on what truly defines an icon.
"At Bvlgari, an icon is not just a timeless symbol, it is a living force that evolves through imagination, innovation, cultural relevance, and the power to transcend boundaries," said Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin. "This docufilm offers a unique insight into the journey we shared with the media artist, a path shaped by the desire to challenge conventions and celebrate transformation as a form of eternal beauty."
"ICON(S)" marks Bvlgari's third venture, following "Inside the Dream" (2022) and "The Emperor's Jewel" (2024), and is to be released on Tencent Video.