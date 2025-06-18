﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Luxury brand launches docufilm on a masterpiece by Refik Anadol

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:52 UTC+8, 2025-06-18       0
Bvlgari documentary, featuring global ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Liu Yifei, delves into the creative journey behind "Infinito: AI Data Sculpture" by world-renowned Refik Anadol.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:52 UTC+8, 2025-06-18       0
Luxury brand launches docufilm on a masterpiece by Refik Anadol

The documentary film delves into the creative journey behind "Infinito: AI Data Sculpture," the latest masterpiece by digital artist Refik Anadol.

Luxury fashion brand Bvlgari launched a documentary – "ICON(S) BVLGARI By Refik Anadol" – at the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Flim Festival.

The docufilm delves into the creative journey behind "Infinito: AI Data Sculpture," the latest masterpiece by world-renowned digital artist Refik Anadol, inspired by the transformative beauty and essence of Bvlgari's iconic Serpenti.

Premiered globally at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition in Shanghai in January to kick off the brand's celebration for the Year of the Snake, the sculpture reinterprets Serpenti through the transformative power of machine intelligence, guided by human imagination.

Produced by Terminal 9 Studios and featuring global ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Liu Yifei, the docufilm marks Bvlgari's third endeavor and offers the first behind-the-scenes look into Refik Anadol's creative process.

Luxury brand launches docufilm on a masterpiece by Refik Anadol

At the heart of "ICON(S)" lies a powerful reflection on what truly defines an icon.

Luxury brand launches docufilm on a masterpiece by Refik Anadol

"ICON(S)" marks Bvlgari's third venture, following "Inside the Dream" (2022) and "The Emperor's Jewel" (2024).

Reaffirming an enduring bond with art and its ability to challenge conventions, the docufilm embodies Bvlgari's commitment to pushing boundaries, bridging heritage and innovation, and embracing a future shaped by artistic experimentation and visionary thinking. At the heart of "ICON(S)" lies a powerful reflection on what truly defines an icon.

"At Bvlgari, an icon is not just a timeless symbol, it is a living force that evolves through imagination, innovation, cultural relevance, and the power to transcend boundaries," said Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin. "This docufilm offers a unique insight into the journey we shared with the media artist, a path shaped by the desire to challenge conventions and celebrate transformation as a form of eternal beauty."

"ICON(S)" marks Bvlgari's third venture, following "Inside the Dream" (2022) and "The Emperor's Jewel" (2024), and is to be released on Tencent Video.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Shanghai
Liu Yifei
Bvlgari
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     