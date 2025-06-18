Luxury brand launches docufilm on a masterpiece by Refik Anadol

Luxury fashion brand Bvlgari launched a documentary – "ICON(S) BVLGARI By Refik Anadol" – at the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Flim Festival.

The docufilm delves into the creative journey behind "Infinito: AI Data Sculpture," the latest masterpiece by world-renowned digital artist Refik Anadol, inspired by the transformative beauty and essence of Bvlgari's iconic Serpenti.

Premiered globally at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition in Shanghai in January to kick off the brand's celebration for the Year of the Snake, the sculpture reinterprets Serpenti through the transformative power of machine intelligence, guided by human imagination.

Produced by Terminal 9 Studios and featuring global ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Liu Yifei, the docufilm marks Bvlgari's third endeavor and offers the first behind-the-scenes look into Refik Anadol's creative process.