'One Wacky Summer' hoping for a Golden Goblet

"One Wacky Summer" director Cao Baoping and cast members Guo Qilin, Qi Xi, Sun Anke, and Hu Langquan met the press to talk about the movie during the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The contender for a Golden Goblet award is a black comedy which features the Tianjin dialect and Western comedic elements, filling a gap in China's dialect comedy genre.

Cao said the script used the city of Tianjin's "bittersweet humor" to soften the gravity of its crime narrative – a stylistic continuation of his previous work "Cock and Bull." ﻿