'One Wacky Summer' hoping for a Golden Goblet
"One Wacky Summer" director Cao Baoping and cast members Guo Qilin, Qi Xi, Sun Anke, and Hu Langquan met the press to talk about the movie during the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.
The contender for a Golden Goblet award is a black comedy which features the Tianjin dialect and Western comedic elements, filling a gap in China's dialect comedy genre.
Cao said the script used the city of Tianjin's "bittersweet humor" to soften the gravity of its crime narrative – a stylistic continuation of his previous work "Cock and Bull."
Tianjin-born actor Guo Qilin said the crew filmed at "Western-like" locations such as Dagang Oilfield and Lutai Saltworks, allowing him to rediscover his hometown's diverse landscapes. Non-Tianjin actors Qi Xi and Sun Anke practiced the dialect to overcome the linguistic challenges.
Discussing their roles, Guo's character was humorously described as an "irresponsible adult," while Qi's role embodies hidden maternal love. Sun's role showcases a sharp, sassy demeanor through monocular performances.
Cao said the essence of the film's black humor lay in using the Tianjin dialect's wit to depict the fate of ordinary people.