Asian New Talent nominees meet the press
The creators and cast of films shortlisted for the Asian New Talent category at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival shared their insights into their films when they met the press on Tuesday.
Representing the Indian film "Victoria," director Sivaranjini J and actress Meenakshi Jayan discussed their artistic journeys in a film dealing with a harrowing subject.
Sivaranjini J disclosed that violent incidents in India served as a catalyst for her to elevate the voices of Indian women and accurately portray their lives.
The narrative for "Victoria" depicts the profound emotional and spiritual conflicts, as well as the deep internal awakening, encountered by a beautician who experiences chaos and personal upheaval within her salon.
"The hardest part of preparing was that Victoria is a character who has been working in the salon for a year," Jayan said, detailing her efforts to embody the role. "I needed to learn the way they do waxing, the way they do pedicure and everything."
Her immersion in the daily reality of a beautician engendered a profound appreciation for the challenges faced by service industry workers.
"After shooting 'Victoria,' I started having a special place for people who work in the service industry; we don't know what they're going through.
"They always welcome you with a warm smile, but we never really know what they're feeling inside. They might be going into the bathroom and crying like Victoria."
She advocated increased understanding and empathy for the challenges faced by service personnel.
"Riverstone," directed by Lalith Rathnayake, also explores the lives of people within a particular industry.
It exposes potential abuses of power and disregard for judicial procedures that may underlie the ostensibly impartial execution of law by police officers.
Centering on three officers transporting a suspect with whom they have no personal grievance, the film explores their inner struggles and moral dilemmas.
"Initially, the character I portray exhibits a sense of self-satisfaction, anticipating a promotion after completing this task," said actor Shyam Fernando. "But upon acquiring knowledge of the suspect's background, he undergoes profound internal strife."
Director Lalith Rathnayake said: "Our film is grounded in historical occurrences and specific societal realities; analogous instances of injustice transpired in Sri Lanka from 1988 to 1990."
But such incidents are not unique to Sri Lanka, and may happen globally, noted producer Dilruk Nimanthi Porage. "We aim to use the power of cinema to present these issues and draw audience attention through the medium of film."
The crew of "As the Water Flows" delivered a narrative that revolved around the dynamics of parent-child relationships and intergenerational conflict.
Following an elderly widower, it focuses on his attempts to heal emotional wounds that span three generations and to rebuild fractured family bonds.
Actor Li Zhenping underscored two indelible sequences from the filming process.
In both sequences, his character utters identical lines; however, the emotional undertones diverge significantly – one is suffused with a complex tapestry of emotions, while the other radiates with authentic joy.
"This film resonates deeply with every family," he said. "Audiences may interpret it differently, but they share a common hope: for their own families to grow better and more fulfilling."
Director Cheng Liang tackled the ubiquitous subject of China's national college entrance examination, the gaokao, in his cinematic work "Odds Beater."
"We focus on the gaokao but go beyond merely depicting it," Cheng said. "Unlike some typically rousing stories, we employ a more nuanced approach to conveying the dilemmas."
Actor Jing Boran and actress Zhuang Dafei won particular praise for their performances.
"Jing Boran embodies the character of an unpretentious educator, drawing upon the understated demeanor typical of teachers from the 1985-1990 period," producer Ren Ning said. "His unadorned appearance signifies a considerable deviation from his accustomed dashing and trendy on-screen persona, presenting a substantial challenge."
She added: "Zhuang Dafei also achieved a genuine, personal resonance with her role, drawing upon her own experiences."