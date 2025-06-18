Asian New Talent nominees meet the press

The creators and cast of films shortlisted for the Asian New Talent category at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival shared their insights into their films when they met the press on Tuesday.

Representing the Indian film "Victoria," director Sivaranjini J and actress Meenakshi Jayan discussed their artistic journeys in a film dealing with a harrowing subject.

Sivaranjini J disclosed that violent incidents in India served as a catalyst for her to elevate the voices of Indian women and accurately portray their lives.

The narrative for "Victoria" depicts the profound emotional and spiritual conflicts, as well as the deep internal awakening, encountered by a beautician who experiences chaos and personal upheaval within her salon.

"The hardest part of preparing was that Victoria is a character who has been working in the salon for a year," Jayan said, detailing her efforts to embody the role. "I needed to learn the way they do waxing, the way they do pedicure and everything."

Her immersion in the daily reality of a beautician engendered a profound appreciation for the challenges faced by service industry workers.

"After shooting 'Victoria,' I started having a special place for people who work in the service industry; we don't know what they're going through.

"They always welcome you with a warm smile, but we never really know what they're feeling inside. They might be going into the bathroom and crying like Victoria."

She advocated increased understanding and empathy for the challenges faced by service personnel.