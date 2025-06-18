﻿
News / Metro

China Eastern to launch first China-Argentina air route

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
Agreement signed with Auckland Airport on Wednesday to open the new service which will operate twice a week between Shanghai and Buenos Aires using Boeing 777 aircraft.
China Eastern to launch first China-Argentina air route
Ti Gong

China Eastern will deploy Boeing 777 aircraft to operate the new route from Shanghai to Buenos Aires.

China Eastern Airlines will launch the first air route between China and Argentina in December, flying from Shanghai to Buenos Aires with a stop in Auckland.

The airline signed an agreement with Auckland Airport on Wednesday to open the new service. It will operate twice a week using Boeing 777 aircraft. Passengers will stay on the same plane during the stop in New Zealand.

The new route fills a gap in direct air links between China and South America. It also offers an alternative to longer northern transfer routes through Europe or North America. The southern path via New Zealand is shorter and helps reduce jet lag.

China Eastern plans to apply for "fifth freedom rights" for the Auckland stop. These rights allow the airline to pick up and drop off passengers and cargo between Auckland and Buenos Aires. The move could increase business and travel between China, New Zealand, and Argentina.

Fifth freedom rights are part of international aviation rules. They let airlines operate flights between two foreign countries as long as the flight starts or ends in their home country.

The airline also plans to expand services between Shanghai and Auckland, increasing from seven to nine flights per week.

The route is still subject to final regulatory approval. China Eastern said it will announce the full schedule and ticketing details after approval is granted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
