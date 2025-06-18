﻿
News / Metro

Awards nominee portrays a woman's pursuit of her aspirations

Xu Wei
Zhang Gejia Xu Wei
  19:53 UTC+8, 2025-06-18
Created by four women, movie from Brazil revolves around a working-class woman who also serves as a female scriptwriter named Cyclone who is determined to have her voice heard.
﻿ Xu Wei
Zhang Gejia Xu Wei
  19:53 UTC+8, 2025-06-18       0
Awards nominee portrays a woman's pursuit of her aspirations

The women who created "Cyclone" met the press at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on June 18.

The cast of "Cyclone," which has been nominated for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, introduced their film at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Wednesday.

Crafted by four female creators, the film revolves around a working-class woman who also serves as a female scriptwriter named Cyclone.

Divorced and childless, she persistently endeavors to witness her work played, yet continually encounters disregard. Her aspirations are frequently dismissed as mere fantasies, attributed to her gender and social standing.

At the meeting, director Flávia Castro recounted her journey to the creation of the film, recalling an invitation extended by Luiza Mariani, in collaboration with producers Joana Mariani and Eliane Ferreira.

They presented her with a fully developed outline aiming to depict the social dilemma confronted by women in Sao Paulo in the year 1919.

Awards nominee portrays a woman's pursuit of her aspirations

Luiza Mariani recounted the resonance she felt when playing her role.

Awards nominee portrays a woman's pursuit of her aspirations

Director Flávia Castro told how she became involved in making the film.

"Although the narrative of the film is situated in the past and rooted in reality," Ferreira said, "these occurrences could transpire in the present day, anywhere across the globe."

In alignment with this perspective, fellow producer Mariani added: "As we discussed with a Chinese audience after yesterday's screening, this film not only reflects a Brazilian reality, it also amplifies women's voices globally."

Luiza Mariani, portraying the lead character Cyclone and also serving as co-author of the screenplay, articulated her conception of the character.

She depicted Cyclone as a woman of intense determination in the pursuit of her aspirations, whose bravery profoundly resonated with her own.

"Despite the consistent discouragement from people surrounding Cyclone, she remains undeterred in her pursuit of her dream," Mariani said.

"While I see many differences between myself and this character, we possess significant commonalities. We are both imbued with the courage to pursue our aspirations," she concluded.

Awards nominee portrays a woman's pursuit of her aspirations

Producer Eliane Ferreira explained the dilemma of women the film intended to convey.

Awards nominee portrays a woman's pursuit of her aspirations

Producer Joana Mariani shared her thoughts on the film.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
