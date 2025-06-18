Awards nominee portrays a woman's pursuit of her aspirations
The cast of "Cyclone," which has been nominated for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, introduced their film at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Wednesday.
Crafted by four female creators, the film revolves around a working-class woman who also serves as a female scriptwriter named Cyclone.
Divorced and childless, she persistently endeavors to witness her work played, yet continually encounters disregard. Her aspirations are frequently dismissed as mere fantasies, attributed to her gender and social standing.
At the meeting, director Flávia Castro recounted her journey to the creation of the film, recalling an invitation extended by Luiza Mariani, in collaboration with producers Joana Mariani and Eliane Ferreira.
They presented her with a fully developed outline aiming to depict the social dilemma confronted by women in Sao Paulo in the year 1919.
"Although the narrative of the film is situated in the past and rooted in reality," Ferreira said, "these occurrences could transpire in the present day, anywhere across the globe."
In alignment with this perspective, fellow producer Mariani added: "As we discussed with a Chinese audience after yesterday's screening, this film not only reflects a Brazilian reality, it also amplifies women's voices globally."
Luiza Mariani, portraying the lead character Cyclone and also serving as co-author of the screenplay, articulated her conception of the character.
She depicted Cyclone as a woman of intense determination in the pursuit of her aspirations, whose bravery profoundly resonated with her own.
"Despite the consistent discouragement from people surrounding Cyclone, she remains undeterred in her pursuit of her dream," Mariani said.
"While I see many differences between myself and this character, we possess significant commonalities. We are both imbued with the courage to pursue our aspirations," she concluded.