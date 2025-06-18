Awards nominee portrays a woman's pursuit of her aspirations

The cast of "Cyclone," which has been nominated for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, introduced their film at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Wednesday.

Crafted by four female creators, the film revolves around a working-class woman who also serves as a female scriptwriter named Cyclone.

Divorced and childless, she persistently endeavors to witness her work played, yet continually encounters disregard. Her aspirations are frequently dismissed as mere fantasies, attributed to her gender and social standing.

At the meeting, director Flávia Castro recounted her journey to the creation of the film, recalling an invitation extended by Luiza Mariani, in collaboration with producers Joana Mariani and Eliane Ferreira.

They presented her with a fully developed outline aiming to depict the social dilemma confronted by women in Sao Paulo in the year 1919.