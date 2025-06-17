New homegrown film projects showcased at SIFF
An array of highly-anticipated film productions were introduced to media and industry insiders at the 2025 Chinese Movie Blockbuster Showcase on Tuesday during the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.
"Dongji Island," a film by Guan Hu tells a heroic story about how Chinese fishermen saved more than 300 foreign passengers from a sinking boat in 1942.
With IMAX cameras and cutting-edge technologies, the film boasts compelling visual effects and many underwater scenes to immerse audiences in the saga which took place during World War II.
Liang Jing, producer of the mega-production, said that all actors had made full preparation for their roles.
"Many of them have explored their untapped potential and made big breakthroughs in acting," Liang said. "For instance, lead actor Zhu Yilong is now adept at diving and sailing. Actress Ni Ni was suntanned and she performed special body building exercises for the character."
Light Chaser Animation Studios spent four years producing the animation film "Liaozhai: Lanruo Temple," which will be released on July 12.
It is the studio's latest effort following the success of the 2023 animation feature "Chang An".
Based on the ancient Chinese literature classic "Strange Stories From A Chinese Studio," the fantasy animation features six stories of varied styles of Oriental aesthetics.
Director Rao Xiaozhi's comedy-crime flick "Made In Yiwu," starring Zhang Yu and Ren Suxi will hit cinemas across China on July 5.
Set in Thailand, the black-humored film centers on small potatoes' unexpected involvement in a criminal gang's kidnapping.
On August 29, Yao Tingting's fantasy romance film "Gift From A Cloud" is slated for release.
Director Yao noted that the film is not only about love, it also tackles life, destiny and people's difficult choices when parting.
Other eye-catching homegrown movies showcased at the event include "The Litchi Road", "Assassin in Red 2", and "I Know Who You Are".
Industry insiders believed that the emergence of high-quality films will bring new vitally to Chinese cinema.