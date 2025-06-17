New homegrown film projects showcased at SIFF

An array of highly-anticipated film productions were introduced to media and industry insiders at the 2025 Chinese Movie Blockbuster Showcase on Tuesday during the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

"Dongji Island," a film by Guan Hu tells a heroic story about how Chinese fishermen saved more than 300 foreign passengers from a sinking boat in 1942.

With IMAX cameras and cutting-edge technologies, the film boasts compelling visual effects and many underwater scenes to immerse audiences in the saga which took place during World War II.

Liang Jing, producer of the mega-production, said that all actors had made full preparation for their roles.

"Many of them have explored their untapped potential and made big breakthroughs in acting," Liang said. "For instance, lead actor Zhu Yilong is now adept at diving and sailing. Actress Ni Ni was suntanned and she performed special body building exercises for the character."