Shanghai enhances legal framework for international finance

The International Symposium on the Rule of Law in Financial Regulation was held in Shanghai on Thursday. The symposium is part of this year's Lujiazui Forum.

Centered on the legal practices and prospects in financial opening-up and cooperation, the symposium addressed key issues such as innovations in judicial mechanisms for finance, alignment of domestic and international legal frameworks, and judicial and regulatory responses to financial risks in the context of China's high-level financial opening-up.

One of the main topics of discussion was the role of Shanghai courts in supporting high-level financial opening-up.

Jia Yu, president of the Shanghai High People's Court, said total trading volume in Shanghai's financial markets exceeded 3,500 trillion yuan last year, while cross-border RMB settlements surpassed 25 trillion yuan. The number of financial institutions in the city rose to 1,782, with foreign institutions accounting for 35 percent.

"Shanghai courts have continued to optimize the rule-of-law business environment in recent years, providing high-quality judicial services to support the city's development as an international financial center," Jia said. "Experts from the World Bank have recognized our legal practices as a global model for financial rule of law."