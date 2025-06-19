Crew of SIFF Documentary film nominees share insights into creation

Five documentary films – "Bridge 2045", "Catches On the Moon", "Constanza", "The Guardian of Stories", and "A Part of the Land" are vying for the Golden Goblet Awards in the Documentary category at the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

On Thursday afternoon, the crew behind these nominees met the press, sharing insights into their creation.

"Bridge 2045", a Mexican production, records how local firemen race against time and bravely fight against forest wildfires. The film cleverly interweaves the present and the future, breaking the boundaries of documentary.

According to director Olivia Luengas Magaña, the film inspires people to think about what is actually the most important thing in their lives through the touching scenes of the firefighters' endeavors to protect mother nature.

Chinese contender "Catches On the Moon" follows a middle-aged ecologist and his family residing on the margin of a desert in Alxa, a severely desertified area in China. He tries to improve the soil through ecological agriculture.

"The film is a narration and exploration of the relationship between humans and the land," said director Xu Huijing.