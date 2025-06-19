Drunken night in Thailand ends with spoon stuck in man's intestine
It's the kind of thing you'd expect in The Hangover Part II, where a wild night of drinking in Thailand leads to bizarre consequences. But for one Chinese man, the aftermath was all too real.
After a drunken night in Thailand, a 29-year-old man unknowingly swallowed a 15-centimeter spoon – which remained lodged in his intestine for six months before doctors discovered it and removed it.
The man, identified by the pseudonym Xiao Yan, visited Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai after fearing he had swallowed a plastic object while eating takeout, according to Knews.
A CT scan revealed a long, ceramic spoon lodged in his duodenum, posing a serious risk of perforation and internal bleeding.
Xiao Yan later recalled using a coffee spoon to induce vomiting after heavy drinking in Thailand in January, before losing consciousness.
Believing he'd dreamt the incident, he continued his fitness routine for over the following six months without any adverse symptoms.
Doctors faced difficulties in extracting the smooth, firmly lodged spoon via endoscopy.
"This case was exceptionally risky due to the object's length, smooth surface, and its location at a physiological bottleneck in the digestive tract," said Zhou Pinghong, a professor at Zhongshan Hospital.
Using an improvised double-forceps technique, the surgical team repositioned the object into the stomach and safely retrieved it through the esophagus in a 90-minute operation.
Xiao Yan was discharged after a brief post-operative observation.