Drunken night in Thailand ends with spoon stuck in man's intestine

It's the kind of thing you'd expect in The Hangover Part II, where a wild night of drinking in Thailand leads to bizarre consequences. But for one Chinese man, the aftermath was all too real.

After a drunken night in Thailand, a 29-year-old man unknowingly swallowed a 15-centimeter spoon – which remained lodged in his intestine for six months before doctors discovered it and removed it.

The man, identified by the pseudonym Xiao Yan, visited Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai after fearing he had swallowed a plastic object while eating takeout, according to Knews.

A CT scan revealed a long, ceramic spoon lodged in his duodenum, posing a serious risk of perforation and internal bleeding.