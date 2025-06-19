﻿
News / Metro

Cast of Golden Goblet Awards contender "Loss of Balance" meet media

﻿ Xu Wei
Zhang Gejia Xu Wei
  17:44 UTC+8, 2025-06-19
The cast of "Loss of Balance," a Polish-language film shortlisted for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, make an appearance at the SIFF's crew meeting.
﻿ Xu Wei
Zhang Gejia Xu Wei
  17:44 UTC+8, 2025-06-19       0
Cast of Golden Goblet Awards contender "Loss of Balance" meet media

The cast of "Loss of Balance" made an appearance at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Thursday.

The cast of "Loss of Balance," which has been shortlisted for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, made an appearance at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Thursday.

The Polish-language film revolves around Maya, a talented but self-doubting graduate of an acting school. As she prepares her graduation performance in conjunction with her peers, she encounters a new director.

Elevating Maya from a minor role to the lead character, the director reignites her passion and confidence in acting. Nevertheless, throughout the rehearsal process, Maya progressively realizes that she and her companions are succumbing to the director's psychological manipulation.

When asked about the inspiration for the creation, director Korek Bojanowski stated that he was initially impressed by the experiences of his friends.

"When I was around 25, I was observing my friends who were losing their dreams," he explained. "And I was thinking about what happened to their dreams and why they failed to fulfill them."

After having this query, he learned about the situation of some students in acting schools and finally decided to present it to the audience through this film.

"Mostly I wanted to reflect on the educational system that was used in acting school. The methods the teachers used were violent, and they were physically or mentally violent towards the students."

Cast of Golden Goblet Awards contender "Loss of Balance" meet media

Director Korek Bojanowski learned about the situation of students in acting schools and decided to present that in his film.

Cast of Golden Goblet Awards contender "Loss of Balance" meet media

Actress Nel Kaczmarek shared her insights on the struggles and transformations experienced by her character Maya.

Cast of Golden Goblet Awards contender "Loss of Balance" meet media

Composer Wojciech Frycz explained the use of music and sound in the film.

Actress Nel Kaczmarek observed that she had her own reflections on the struggles and transformations experienced by her character Maya in the film.

"When portraying the character, I employed extensive physical movements to depict her transformation from initial discipline to the awakening of self-awareness," she said.

She also articulated that the presentation of the "play within a play" of "Macbeth" in the film posed a significant challenge for her.

The film's composer, Wojciech Frycz, also attended the crew meeting, elaborating on the music and sound design for pivotal scenes.

"Certain strobe effects and musical selections within our film are not mere isolated elements; rather, they are inherently linked to the characters' performances throughout the narrative," he indicated. "They are used to accentuate the characters' inner turmoil and conflict."

He went on to add that the music also serves to further convey the characters' emotional states, and they hoped to create a greater impact on the audience through this approach.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
