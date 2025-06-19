Cast of Golden Goblet Awards contender "Loss of Balance" meet media

The cast of "Loss of Balance," which has been shortlisted for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, made an appearance at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Thursday.

The Polish-language film revolves around Maya, a talented but self-doubting graduate of an acting school. As she prepares her graduation performance in conjunction with her peers, she encounters a new director.

Elevating Maya from a minor role to the lead character, the director reignites her passion and confidence in acting. Nevertheless, throughout the rehearsal process, Maya progressively realizes that she and her companions are succumbing to the director's psychological manipulation.

When asked about the inspiration for the creation, director Korek Bojanowski stated that he was initially impressed by the experiences of his friends.

"When I was around 25, I was observing my friends who were losing their dreams," he explained. "And I was thinking about what happened to their dreams and why they failed to fulfill them."

After having this query, he learned about the situation of some students in acting schools and finally decided to present it to the audience through this film.

"Mostly I wanted to reflect on the educational system that was used in acting school. The methods the teachers used were violent, and they were physically or mentally violent towards the students."