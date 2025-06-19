China a powerhouse in global exhibitions

China maintained its dominance in the global exhibition industry in 2024, according to data unveiled by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) at the Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit 2025, which opened on Thursday.

In a keynote speech, UFI CEO Chris Skeith cited the latest "World Map of Exhibition Venues" report, revealing that 32,000 exhibitions were held worldwide last year, occupying 143.7 million square meters in rental space.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 38.5 percent of global venue capacity – led by China, which alone represented 31.2 percent, ahead of the US (14.1 percent) and Germany (7.3 percent).

Shanghai stood out as an exhibition powerhouse in China, hosting 896 shows last year across 19.22 million square meters – 81.6 percent of which were international. The number of mega-exhibitions over 100,000 square meters reached a record high. More than 40 events in Shanghai are now UFI-certified, the most among major global cities.

"Shanghai will continue to drive innovation in the exhibition sector to solidify its role as a global exhibition capital," said Zhu Min, director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

With the theme of "Driving Sustainable Development Through Exhibition Innovation," the summit gathered over 300 industry leaders from around the world. Key discussions addressed how exhibitions can evolve amid global uncertainty – embracing AI, digital tools, green tech, and new business models.

At the summit's highlight, the Global CEOs Roundtable, 23 executives tackled issues such as AI-driven sustainability, international cooperation, and the role of private firms in reshaping China's exhibition economy.

Skeith believes AI and climate change are reshaping the future of exhibitions, bringing both disruption and opportunity.

Vincent Polito, CEO of the Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO), called exhibitions a "critical pillar of global trade," urging the industry to reinforce trust, innovation, and collaboration to ensure long-term resilience.

Now in its ninth edition, the Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit ranks among the world's top three industry gatherings and has become a key platform in Shanghai's ascent as a leading international exhibition hub.