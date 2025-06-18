'Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts' highlights the eldercare system

The creative team behind "Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts," a contender for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, talked about their film at the 27th Shanghai International Film on June 18.

Centered on a caregiver named Ye Xiaolin, played by Wan Qian, it tells the story of how she disguised herself to join an elderly family with the intention of committing murder.

In the process, she encounters Ma Deyong, played by Rao Xiaozhi, and their fates become intertwined with Zhou Ping, a police officer engaged in the investigation of the case.

When asked about his motivation for creating a film that delves into the eldercare system, director Wang Tong said: "I have actually repeatedly asked myself why I chose such a subject matter. When I reflect back, it probably has something to do with my upbringing.

"When I was little, I spent quite a lot of time with my grandparents. Subsequently, upon matriculating and departing from my hometown to attend university, the duration between our visits progressively lengthened.

"Witnessing their aging process and eventual passing elicited my profound contemplation regarding life and my own being."