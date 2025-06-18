﻿
|   
News / Metro

'Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts' highlights the eldercare system

Director Wang Tong said his grandparents might have been the inspiration for his film that tells the story of a woman who enters an elderly family with murder on her mind.
The creative team behind "Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts" met the press on June 18.

The creative team behind "Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts," a contender for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, talked about their film at the 27th Shanghai International Film on June 18.

Centered on a caregiver named Ye Xiaolin, played by Wan Qian, it tells the story of how she disguised herself to join an elderly family with the intention of committing murder.

In the process, she encounters Ma Deyong, played by Rao Xiaozhi, and their fates become intertwined with Zhou Ping, a police officer engaged in the investigation of the case.

When asked about his motivation for creating a film that delves into the eldercare system, director Wang Tong said: "I have actually repeatedly asked myself why I chose such a subject matter. When I reflect back, it probably has something to do with my upbringing.

"When I was little, I spent quite a lot of time with my grandparents. Subsequently, upon matriculating and departing from my hometown to attend university, the duration between our visits progressively lengthened.

"Witnessing their aging process and eventual passing elicited my profound contemplation regarding life and my own being."

Director Wang Tong revealed his motivation for creating a film focusing on the eldercare system.

Wan Qian said she was drawn to the script because of its unique perspective on aging.

Wan Qian, who plays a leading role, said she was drawn to the script precisely because of its unique perspective on population aging.

"When I received the script, I was attracted by its narrative centering on the pivotal issue of an aging society," she said. "The director approaches this realistic subject by using a distinctive female character and her story to craft a kind of parable, which is a particularly unique angle."

Rao Xiaozhi, portraying a character named Ma Deyong, accomplished a transition from director to actor in the film, something he said constituted a notable highlight.

"I consider myself quite familiar with acting, as I have previously served as the director of a theatrical ensemble and continue to engage in frequent dramatic rehearsals in Beijing," he said.

"When I truly became an actor and presented myself before the camera, I encountered certain psychological burdens," he acknowledged. "However, I believe it to be acceptable. Despite the absence of any particularly remarkable moments, the completion of this role is, in itself, quite fulfilling."

Responding to the director's commendation that he seemed "possessed" by the character, Rao said: "I am indeed quite well-acquainted with the character. He is a middle-aged individual characterized by his bombastic demeanor and lack of notable achievements – a person with whom I am quite familiar.

"His overall external demeanor exhibits a state of bravado, which I find quite interesting. I think such middle-aged individuals have distinctive characteristics, and that's what led me to accept the invitation to participate in this film."

'Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts' highlights the eldercare system

Qu Chuxiao and Rao Xiaozhi talked about their performances in the film.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
     