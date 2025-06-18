﻿
News / Metro

Hong Kong showcases its 'power' projects at SIFF

The Hong Kong New Power Projects Showcase featured a roster of forthcoming film projects that also highlighted the film collaboration between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.
Ti Gong

The Hong Kong New Power Projects Showcase is presenting a captivating roster of new film projects at this year's Shanghai International Film Festival, while also confirming the growing partnership between the Hong Kong and Chinese mainland film industry.

The projects aim to drive the next generation of Hong Kong filmmakers to greater platforms and new markets.

Gary Mak, Hong Kong's assistant commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries and secretary-general of the Film Development Council in Hong Kong, emphasized the government's commitment to supporting new cinematic voices through funding initiatives, co-production opportunities, and talent development programs.

"This event is a two-way journey of effort and passion," he said. "We want to encourage young filmmakers to create high-quality works that will reach broader audiences."

Ti Gong

Gary Mak speaks at the Hong Kong New Power Projects Showcase.

This year's Hong Kong New Power Projects Showcase unveiled five diverse film projects.

These projects span genres from romance and action to animation and psychological mystery, underscoring the depth and versatility of the city's new generation of storytellers.

Among the highlights is "The Marriage Drive (红棉路)," directed by Lawrence Kan and produced by Cora Yim, a heartfelt drama that describes the emotional journey of a couple navigating love, marriage, and eventual separation in contemporary Hong Kong.

Ti Gong

Lawrence Kan, director of "The Marriage Drive"

Director Paul Sze's "Open Fire (怒火冲锋)" delivers high-octane action by blending elements of police procedural and disaster rescue in a gripping tale of justice and survival. In contrast, "The Excreman – On The Road (屎捞人·在路途中)," produced by Samuel Choy, presents a dark animated fable that explores themes of identity, transformation, and societal exclusion through the perspective of an underground world.

Ti Gong

Paul Sze, director of "Open Fire"

Ti Gong

Samuel Choy, director of "Excreman – On The Road"

"Altarage (捉伊人)," directed by Mandrew Kwan, is a psychological thriller rooted in Cantonese folklore, examining tradition, sacrifice and hidden truths. Rounding out the lineup is "Prison of Love (狱儿日记)," a moving drama directed by Sunny Yip and produced by Lawrence Lau, which portrays the redemptive power of motherhood inside a women's correctional facility.

Together, these films exemplify a bold and imaginative wave of Hong Kong filmmaking – one that embraces both local specificity and global resonance. With fresh narratives and innovative visions, the featured directors and producers signal a promising future for Hong Kong cinema.

Ding Kai, general manager of Sil-Metropole Organisation Ltd, praised the showcase as a meaningful tradition in nurturing the city's cinematic talent. "Hong Kong cinema is evolving. These new projects represent not just stories but a collective vision to connect with audiences across regions."

Ti Gong

Ding Kai praises the showcase as a meaningful tradition in nurturing Hong Kong's cinematic talent.

The event also highlighted the "Film Financing Scheme for Mainland Market" from the Hong Kong Film Development Council, which provides up to HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) in funding for co-productions that meet specific residency and release requirements.

As 2025 marks the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema and the 130th anniversary of world cinema, the Hong Kong New Power Projects Showcase reaffirmed its role as a launchpad for bold new stories and creative collaboration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Xiaolin
