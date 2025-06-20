﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Easy Go set to make life easier for foreigners

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:54 UTC+8, 2025-06-20       0
English-language one-stop program to debut on July 2 collects around 30 commonly used apps and tools in a single interface, so expats can enjoy convenient services like a local.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:54 UTC+8, 2025-06-20       0

For international visitors finding it difficult to navigate Chinese apps, Shanghai is ready to help. Easy Go, an English-language one-stop program will debut on July 2, enabling access to various services such as catering, transport, travel and shopping, the city government's foreign affairs office announced on Thursday.

With more tourists traveling to China and making Shanghai their entry point, the platform is expected to streamline the digital experience for visitors exploring the city.

It will operate on China's popular online payment tool Alipay with about 30 commonly used apps and tools in a single interface, so expats can enjoy convenient services like a local.

With all these apps, people can take advantage of the local public transport systems, order takeout, buy tickets to scenic spots, exhibitions, concerts, sports events or films, shop on China's online and offline commerce platforms and even enjoy tax refund services.

Clarisse Le Guernic, a tour guide from France who contributed to the development of Easy Go, said many international tourists coming to Shanghai faced problems with payment, maps, car-hailing or food ordering.

"Many problems are linked with apps that they probably don't have," she said. "Having everything in just one app is super convenient because many foreign tourists coming to China tell me: 'Your apps in China, they look very good, very convenient, but they're so unfamiliar to us and we don't know where to go to download them, or which one to download to do this or that.'

"Easy Go is just a perfect solution, because all the problems I mentioned are solved in just one app, so we can use it to call a taxi, book a hotel, also to pay of course, to have some translation, to take a bike, anything you need when you come to visit or live in Shanghai."

There is also information about what's on in Shanghai. The 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, a city-wide initiative, is set unfold from July to October, and Easy Go users can check it out when it comes online.

Easy Go set to make life easier for foreigners

Easy Go, an English-language one-stop program, will debut on July 2.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Shanghai
Alipay
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     