Daily direct flight opens between Shanghai and Milan

China Eastern Airlines launched a new direct route between Shanghai and Milan on Friday, further expanding air travel between China and Italy amid China's visa-free policy.

Flight MU243, operated by an Airbus A350, left Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1:46pm with 273 passengers. It will land at Milan Malpensa International Airport at 7:35pm local time.

The return flight, MU244, takes off from Milan at 9:55pm and arrives in Shanghai at 3:25pm the next day.

The airline will operate the Shanghai-Milan route daily. With this addition, China Eastern now runs five routes between the two countries, including Shanghai-Roma and Shanghai-Venice, totaling 46 round-trip flights a week.

Milan is a major European destination renowned for its fashion, art and rich history. The new direct flight shortens the journey between the cities to about 11 hours, the airline said.