"After the Fog" depicts societal collapse through eyes of girl

The director and child actress of "After the Fog," nominated for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, made an appearance at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Friday.

Set against the backdrop of the Chilean referendum in 1988, the film tells the story of an eight-year-old girl who silently witnessed the collapse of the adult world amidst her family's breakdown and the nation's turmoil.

Childhood loneliness and social fractures are depicted with delicate cinematography, allowing the audience to witness how politics quietly etches itself into a child's memories.

When asked about choosing Chile as the backdrop, the British-born director Miriam Heard explained her connection to the country.

"Twenty-five years ago when I first visited Chile, I was deeply captivated by its landscapes, the things happening on this land, and the distinctive characters of the Chilean people," she remarked. "Having been exposed to diverse cultures, I found even greater inspiration in its multicultural environment."

Heard further elaborated that the film intertwines Chile's social reality with a child's inner world, indicating that this approach bears similarities to Chinese cinema.