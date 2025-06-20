"After the Fog" depicts societal collapse through eyes of girl
The director and child actress of "After the Fog," nominated for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, made an appearance at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Friday.
Set against the backdrop of the Chilean referendum in 1988, the film tells the story of an eight-year-old girl who silently witnessed the collapse of the adult world amidst her family's breakdown and the nation's turmoil.
Childhood loneliness and social fractures are depicted with delicate cinematography, allowing the audience to witness how politics quietly etches itself into a child's memories.
When asked about choosing Chile as the backdrop, the British-born director Miriam Heard explained her connection to the country.
"Twenty-five years ago when I first visited Chile, I was deeply captivated by its landscapes, the things happening on this land, and the distinctive characters of the Chilean people," she remarked. "Having been exposed to diverse cultures, I found even greater inspiration in its multicultural environment."
Heard further elaborated that the film intertwines Chile's social reality with a child's inner world, indicating that this approach bears similarities to Chinese cinema.
"It depicts a young girl navigating a period of being lost, showing how she finds her true self and consciousness within both the external world and her inner world," she added.
"I believe this genre shares common ground with Chinese cinema, and it can resonate with Chinese audiences. I eagerly anticipate their feedback."
The twelve-year-old lead actress, Ema Godoy, making her cinematic debut, conveyed her comprehension of the role with a sincerity befitting her age.
"I drew upon my personal experiences to establish a connection with the character, immersing myself in her reality throughout the filming process to comprehend her journey," Godoy said. "For example, when the character encountered sadness, I related it to my own moments of sorrow.
"Portraying this role left me feeling quite well. As an actress, I experienced a different life and helped create a meaningful film through collaborative efforts with the director."