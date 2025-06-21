Kyrgyzstan's 'Black Red Yellow' wins top honor at Shanghai film festival

The Best Feature Film award, the top honor at Saturday's Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, has gone to "Black Red Yellow," a poetic Kyrgyzstan production.

Directed by Aktan Arym Kubat, an influential filmmaker in Central Asia, the film revolves around a female carpet weaver's forbidden love, farewell and long-time regrets.

Kubat said that this trophy is a gift to celebrate the birth of his newly-born grandson. "Black Red Yellow" was also the closing film of the film fest.

Chinese filmmaker Cao Baoping won the Best Director award for the comedy drama film "One Wacky Summer," 10 years after he received the same award for his previous work "The Dead End" at the film fest.

"I have been sticking to the integration of a film director's personal expression with high-intensity narrative," said Cao. "It is a difficult process. But I won't give up."

Cao extended his gratitude to the Shanghai International Film Festival for its the second-time recognition of his work since 2015, adding that the diversity and inclusiveness of the film festival had impressed him.

Chinese actress Wan Qian took home the Best Actress award for her impressive depiction of a complex, lonely and desperate woman in the movie "Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts."

Wan said that it was the first time that she had been deeply involved in a movie from the early stages, and she witnessed and fully understood the hard work, efforts and passion of all crew members.

"The light of the movie shines on all of us," said Wan. "All my companions standing firmly behind me are the ones who hold up this trophy for me."