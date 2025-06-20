Family grief and healing over sands of time

The director and lead actor of "On Summer Sand," a nominee for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, met the press at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival on Friday.

Adapted from the stage play of the same name, the film portrays a man plunged into profound grief following his son's death.

Abandoned by his wife, he had no choice but to live with his niece, each enduring their own tribulations in life. Nevertheless, as they grapple with their respective sorrows, they uncovered tiny sprouts of hope within their hearts, as parched as the summer sand.

Director Shinya Tamada elaborated on his innovations in translating the stage play to film. Unlike the stage play, that only covers the protagonist's living room as the sole setting, the film presents the audience with diverse scenes and visual compositions.

"The protagonist resides in a traditional Japanese house," he explained to the audience. "While the courtyard is bathed in bright sunlight, the living room and other interior spaces are significantly darker. I endeavored to convey this contrast through deliberate shifts in lighting."



"Although the narrative unfolds in summer, it's not depicted as vibrant and sunny. Instead, it's an overcast and muggy season. I hoped to immerse the audience in this specific atmospheric tension."