Family grief and healing over sands of time
The director and lead actor of "On Summer Sand," a nominee for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, met the press at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival on Friday.
Adapted from the stage play of the same name, the film portrays a man plunged into profound grief following his son's death.
Abandoned by his wife, he had no choice but to live with his niece, each enduring their own tribulations in life. Nevertheless, as they grapple with their respective sorrows, they uncovered tiny sprouts of hope within their hearts, as parched as the summer sand.
Director Shinya Tamada elaborated on his innovations in translating the stage play to film. Unlike the stage play, that only covers the protagonist's living room as the sole setting, the film presents the audience with diverse scenes and visual compositions.
"The protagonist resides in a traditional Japanese house," he explained to the audience. "While the courtyard is bathed in bright sunlight, the living room and other interior spaces are significantly darker. I endeavored to convey this contrast through deliberate shifts in lighting."
"Although the narrative unfolds in summer, it's not depicted as vibrant and sunny. Instead, it's an overcast and muggy season. I hoped to immerse the audience in this specific atmospheric tension."
Lead actor Joe Odagiri subsequently shared insights into his role and the connection between the uncle and niece.
"My character experienced immense pain over the loss of his son, abandonment by his wife, and career setbacks," Odagiri said. "For him, it was a period where time seemed frozen.
"At this time, his niece came into his life, and the summer spent with her, as well as the interactions with people around him, all brought some positive influences, enabling him to take a new step forward."
Finally, he conveyed his delight at returning to Shanghai after previously filming there for three months, expressing admiration for the city.
"Last time I had a wonderful time in Shanghai, and my impression of it is that it's a very beautiful city," he remarked. "This time returning to Shanghai, I noticed it still preserves many traditional architectures and stunning European-style buildings, which makes me eager to capture them with my camera."