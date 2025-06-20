"You Believe in Angels, Mr. Drowak?" reveals humanity at margins

The cast of "You Believe in Angels, Mr. Drowak?, shortlisted for the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, talked about their film at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival crew meeting on Friday.

The film follows the story of Lina, an optimistic college student, who has enrolled in a social work initiative designed to help marginalized communities.

During her engagement, she encountered Mr. Drowak, who unexpectedly possessed an unexpected talent for writing, and uncovered the dark memories lurking behind his captivating words.

Scriptwriter Bettina Gundermann explained her reasons for choosing to focus on marginalized people like Drowak in the film.

"I have always been very interested in these types of socially marginalized individuals and wondered what caused their misanthropy and hostility toward others," she said.

"Their image is by no means flat, and it is erroneous to merely categorize them as losers."

In order to concentrate the audience's attention on the solitary elderly man Drowak, who is portrayed by Karl Markovics, director Nicolas Steiner indicated that significant contemplation was dedicated to the employment of color tones.