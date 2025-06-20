Heartwarming film wins universal praise during Belt and Road Film Week
"The Shore of Life," a heartwarming tale of a single mother with cancer paying farewell to her daughter and family hit cinemas across China on June 20.
The film was chosen by the audience as a favorite during the Belt and Road Film Week at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.
Directed by Zhang Chi and starring Gillian Chung and Lin Dongfu, the film tackles the topic of death and farewell.
Zhang said they hoped to convey the light of affection under the illumination of death.
"The film does not teach people how to face death, but inspires them how to say goodbye at the end of life and cherish the present moments and the people around them," said Zhang.
The character, in lead actress Chung's view is complex and multi-layered.
"As a single mother, daughter and terminally ill patient, she not only struggles with illness, but also has to deal with the emotional gap with her father," Chung said. "What impressed me most was the firm and touching maternal love she had for her daughter."
As the only domestic production included in the screening program of the Belt and Road Film Week this year, the film has won acclaim from both audiences and critics.
Professor Liu Haibo, a film expert at Shanghai University and president of the Shanghai Film Critics Society said that the film's delicate narration of such a moving story was a success.