Heartwarming film wins universal praise during Belt and Road Film Week

"The Shore of Life," a heartwarming tale of a single mother with cancer paying farewell to her daughter and family hit cinemas across China on June 20.

The film was chosen by the audience as a favorite during the Belt and Road Film Week at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.



Directed by Zhang Chi and starring Gillian Chung and Lin Dongfu, the film tackles the topic of death and farewell.



Zhang said they hoped to convey the light of affection under the illumination of death.