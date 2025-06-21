Short films directors reveal inspirations

The directors of films that have been shortlisted for the Short Film of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival's Golden Goblet Awards briefed media about their work on Saturday.

Xu Rui, a director born in Xinjiang, spoke about his decision to set his film "Children of the Land" in his homeland.

"I had made two short films before, but neither focused on my hometown," Xu said. "It wasn't until after graduation that I realized my familiarity with the land might have resulted in my overlooking it, thereby igniting my yearning to rediscover the city."

Driven by this impulse, Xu crafted a story set in Altay, Xinjiang. In the story, the expansive and embracing terrain of Altay, along with its kind and warm-hearted inhabitants, heal the psychological distress and adverse sentiments of a prodigious speed skater named Aliya.

"As depicted in the film, the scenery of Altay is immensely expansive," Xu elaborated. "This expansiveness can evoke a sense of loneliness, but it also supports the people of this land, healing their spirits."

Through the film's visual and image elements, Xu endeavored to vividly depict the free-spirited essence of the Altay people, the expanse of life in their region, and the manner in which the land molds and transfigures the human spirit.

Another Chinese short film, "No One Knows I Disappeared", centers on the sudden disappearance of an elderly woman. It is the caregiver, rather than her family members, who embarks on a relentless search for her.

Director Bo Hanxiong revealed that his family experiences led him to ponder whether familial bonds might occasionally eclipse authentic needs, thereby serving as the impetus for the conception of this film.

"Sometimes, intimate relationships can obscure people's perception," Bo said. "In contrast, a caregiver, despite potentially engaging in limited daily conversation with the elderly woman, may become privy to and comprehend her tribulations."

He called on everyone to pay attention to those neglected groups within families and offer them warmth.