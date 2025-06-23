Tencent Video unveils "Three-Body" and "Joy of Life" sequels

Tencent Video announced an array of new television and online series projects on Monday, coinciding with the opening of the 30th Shanghai TV Festival.

In 2025 and 2026, over 100 new productions covering a variety of genres such as epic drama, comedy, crime, fantasy, and science fiction will land on the streaming platform for both domestic and international audiences.

Some phenomenal hits will also be developed into big-budget franchises to spread good Chinese stories around the world.