News / Metro

Tencent Video unveils "Three-Body" and "Joy of Life" sequels

In 2025 and 2026, over 100 new productions covering a variety of genres will land on the streaming platform Tencent Video.
Sequel to "Three-Body" will be aired soon.

Tencent Video announced an array of new television and online series projects on Monday, coinciding with the opening of the 30th Shanghai TV Festival.

In 2025 and 2026, over 100 new productions covering a variety of genres such as epic drama, comedy, crime, fantasy, and science fiction will land on the streaming platform for both domestic and international audiences.

Some phenomenal hits will also be developed into big-budget franchises to spread good Chinese stories around the world.

Tencent Video unveils "Three-Body" and "Joy of Life" sequels

Suman Wang, Co-President and Chief Content Officer of Tencent Online Video, gave a speech in Shanghai.

Tencent Video unveils "Three-Body" and "Joy of Life" sequels

"A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains" is adapted from Sun Ganlu's Mao Dun Literature Award-winning spy novel.

According to Suman Wang, Co-President and Chief Content Officer of Tencent Online Video, the platform will give creators more freedom and time to incubate and develop inspiring scripts, and embrace AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) in some works to restructure the content production chain.

Highlights of the 2025 to 2026 lineup include "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains," adapted from Sun Ganlu's Mao Dun Literature Award-winning spy novel; "Wencheng," based on Yu Hua's epic novel, romance drama "Shine On Me"; sci-fi drama "The Stars"; and fantasy drama "Love Beyond the Grave".

Additionally, sequels to hit dramas like "Three-Body" and "Joy of Life," both of which have a huge following overseas, will also be presented in the near future.

Tencent Video unveils "Three-Body" and "Joy of Life" sequels

Fantasy drama "Love Beyond the Grave" will also be released.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
