﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Triple docking breaks cruise passenger record at Shanghai port

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:19 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
Three international cruise ships docked at the city's Wusongkou terminal on Tuesday, setting a single-day record since operations resumed at the port after the Covid-19 pandemic.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:19 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0

Shot by Zhu Jiayi. Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.

Three international cruise ships docked together at Shanghai's Wusongkou terminal on Tuesday, setting a single-day record of over 22,000 inbound and outbound passengers since cruise operations resumed at the port.

The ships were Costa Serena, Spectrum of the Seas, and Adora Magic City, the first Chinese-built large cruise ship.

It marked the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that three large cruise ships operated from the terminal on the same day.

Officials said it also signals the start of a busy summer travel season for the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan, Asia's busiest cruise ship port.

Costa Serena allows passengers to board in Shanghai, Fukuoka in Japan, and Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea. The Spectrum of the Seas is renowned for its high-tech onboard features. Adora Magic City drew attention from families and younger passengers with a Chinese folklore-themed summer activity.

Triple docking breaks cruise passenger record at Shanghai port
Zhu Jiayi

Shanghai's Wusongkou terminal welcomed three cruise ships on Tuesday.

Local authorities took special steps to manage the large passenger flow. Shanghai Customs deployed multilingual officers and opened all inspection gates to speed up clearance.

To enhance safety and security, the Baoshan Maritime Safety Administration used a new drone system to monitor the port along with patrol boats and electronic tracking.

The cruise terminal has upgraded its signs, improved indoor passageways, and expanded customer service features to assist international visitors with their payment and information needs.

The three-ship docking also kicked off a season of special events at the waterfront.,

Other ships, including the MSC Bellissima, will return to Shanghai on July 13 with China's first Lego-themed cruise. Adora Magic City will begin a nine-day cruise to Japan and South Korea on July 24.

The port expects to receive more than 230 cruise calls by the end of the year.

Triple docking breaks cruise passenger record at Shanghai port
Liu Yongkang

Three cruise ships pictured at the Wusongkou terminal on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Shanghai
Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     