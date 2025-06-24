Triple docking breaks cruise passenger record at Shanghai port
Three international cruise ships docked together at Shanghai's Wusongkou terminal on Tuesday, setting a single-day record of over 22,000 inbound and outbound passengers since cruise operations resumed at the port.
The ships were Costa Serena, Spectrum of the Seas, and Adora Magic City, the first Chinese-built large cruise ship.
It marked the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that three large cruise ships operated from the terminal on the same day.
Officials said it also signals the start of a busy summer travel season for the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan, Asia's busiest cruise ship port.
Costa Serena allows passengers to board in Shanghai, Fukuoka in Japan, and Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea. The Spectrum of the Seas is renowned for its high-tech onboard features. Adora Magic City drew attention from families and younger passengers with a Chinese folklore-themed summer activity.
Local authorities took special steps to manage the large passenger flow. Shanghai Customs deployed multilingual officers and opened all inspection gates to speed up clearance.
To enhance safety and security, the Baoshan Maritime Safety Administration used a new drone system to monitor the port along with patrol boats and electronic tracking.
The cruise terminal has upgraded its signs, improved indoor passageways, and expanded customer service features to assist international visitors with their payment and information needs.
The three-ship docking also kicked off a season of special events at the waterfront.,
Other ships, including the MSC Bellissima, will return to Shanghai on July 13 with China's first Lego-themed cruise. Adora Magic City will begin a nine-day cruise to Japan and South Korea on July 24.
The port expects to receive more than 230 cruise calls by the end of the year.