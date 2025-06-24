Triple docking breaks cruise passenger record at Shanghai port

Three international cruise ships docked together at Shanghai's Wusongkou terminal on Tuesday, setting a single-day record of over 22,000 inbound and outbound passengers since cruise operations resumed at the port.

The ships were Costa Serena, Spectrum of the Seas, and Adora Magic City, the first Chinese-built large cruise ship.

It marked the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that three large cruise ships operated from the terminal on the same day.

Officials said it also signals the start of a busy summer travel season for the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan, Asia's busiest cruise ship port.

Costa Serena allows passengers to board in Shanghai, Fukuoka in Japan, and Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea. The Spectrum of the Seas is renowned for its high-tech onboard features. Adora Magic City drew attention from families and younger passengers with a Chinese folklore-themed summer activity.