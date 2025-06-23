Magnolia Showcase adds glamour to 30th Shanghai TV Festival
The 30th Shanghai TV Festival's Magnolia Showcase kicked off at the China Art Museum on Monday.
From today to June 27, it will encompass TV, online, and offline screenings.
A highlight of the showcase this year will be a retrospective of seven Magnolia Award-winning TV programs including "The Brink" and "Golden Marriage," while its partnership with BesTV offers a selection of distinguished programs from past years and unveiling a number of new programs.
Offline public screenings feature eight specially curated sections. Spanning 19 venues across 16 districts of Shanghai, it will show 29 outstanding domestic and international TV programs.
Marking the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth and aligning with the special program of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, this year's TV festival has renewed its cooperation with BBC Studios.
During the screening period, three related TV programs will be presented, including the 1995 classic version of "Pride and Prejudice," the 2009 version of "Emma," and "Miss Austen Regrets." Experts will be invited to provide guided appreciation during the relevant sessions, offering in-depth analysis of the enduring charm of Austen's literature.
A documentary section will introduce audiences to architect László Hudec and artist Picasso. Leveraging technology to enhance accessibility, China Art Museum will host special screenings for audiences with visual or hearing impairment.
"Gabby's Dollhouse," released by DreamWorks Animation, will be the theme of a three-day fan meet-and-greet event at Shanghai Library. Beloved children's characters from "Paw Patrol" and "Shuke and Beita" will be present at the screening venues to engage with young audiences.
At the opening ceremony, Lin Sumin, an inspector with the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, said the television industry exists for the audience and thrives on content.
By integrating high-quality programming with a variety of spaces, the Shanghai TV Festival will persist in its efforts to enrich the audience experience and elevate their cultural literacy.