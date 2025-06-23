Magnolia Showcase adds glamour to 30th Shanghai TV Festival

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival's Magnolia Showcase kicked off at the China Art Museum on Monday.

From today to June 27, it will encompass TV, online, and offline screenings.

A highlight of the showcase this year will be a retrospective of seven Magnolia Award-winning TV programs including "The Brink" and "Golden Marriage," while its partnership with BesTV offers a selection of distinguished programs from past years and unveiling a number of new programs.

Offline public screenings feature eight specially curated sections. Spanning 19 venues across 16 districts of Shanghai, it will show 29 outstanding domestic and international TV programs.

Marking the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth and aligning with the special program of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, this year's TV festival has renewed its cooperation with BBC Studios.