30th Shanghai TV Festival opens with an array of programs

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival raised its curtain on Monday (June 23) with a ceremony and an opening session at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. Through June 27, a variety of activities will be on offer.

At the ceremony, Chinese actor Tan Jianci was appointed the festival's Magnolia Youth Ambassador.

The new Magnolia Global Promotion Initiative was also launched to harness the festival's established international prestige to cultivate its worldwide partnership network.

The Magnolia Awards competition is always an eye-catching program of the festival.

This year the awards' major competition sections, including TV dramas (Chinese and foreign), documentaries, animation, and variety programs attracted around 1,000 entries from 43 countries and regions across five continents.