Shanghai takes lead in addressing ecological solutions

Shanghai has taken a major step toward becoming a global leader in nature-based solutions, which employ natural ecosystems to address climate change and disaster risk issues.

Ti Gong

Shanghai took a major step toward becoming a global leader in "nature-based solutions" (NbS), which leverage natural ecosystems to address climate change and disaster risks. On Monday, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world's largest and most influential environmental organization, opened its NbS Shanghai Hub on Fuxing Island. The city's activities demonstrate its commitment to urban growth and environmental sustainability. "Shanghai is now a leader in integrating nature into city planning," IUCN Deputy Director General Stewart Maginnis told Shanghai Daily. "It's a comprehensive strategy, not just one isolated project." The NbS Shanghai Hub on Shanghai's only inland island near the Huangpu River focuses on four areas. It helps the city employ NbS, supports research and test initiatives, increases awareness and promotes new ideas, and brings government, industry, and other groups to collaborate on NbS, said Charles Karangwa, global head of the IUCN Nature-Based Solutions Center.

Ti Gong

The event highlighted Shanghai's NbS practices. The Huangpu River ecological restoration is a prime example, as it has enhanced water quality, biodiversity and resilience. The city is also developing Fuxing Island into a sustainable, nature-integrated urban environment that demonstrates how ecological restoration can coexist with urban development. Efforts include softening formerly hardened shorelines and restoring natural habitats, as well as establishing the island as a center for innovation and green technology. "The decision to restore nature and bring it back to this small island is a great example of nature-based solutions," Karangwa said. "I look forward to returning to Shanghai in a couple of years and hopefully witnessing these changes firsthand," he said.

Shanghai's ambition for an ecological city is fully aligned with NbS principles, according to Zhang Yuxin, director of the Shanghai Planning and Natural Resources Bureau. "We are working to create a harmonious balance between nature and urban development," he said, "inspired by both China's ecological civilization and traditional wisdom, which teaches us to 'follow nature's laws.'" "We aim to make Fuxing Island, for instance, a model for future urban development, where nature and people coexist in harmony." The world's first NbS Summer School was also launched on Monday, bringing together young professionals from all over the world to explore the city's NbS programs. The school welcomed over 30 international participants from France, Italy, Singapore, and Mexico to share NbS concepts and case studies. "China has integrated ecological development, so I am excited to learn more about NbS solutions at the summer school," said Bishnu Singh Thakuri, senior conservation director at Nepal's National Nature Conservation Trust. "I want to see firsthand how the concept of 'lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets' is being implemented," he said.