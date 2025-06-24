﻿
Shanghai Philharmonic serenades passengers in transit

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra entertained passengers at Shanghai Pudong International Airport by staging a concert before their flight to Gansu Province.
The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra performed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport Terminal 2's check-in hall on Monday, before boarding their flight to Gansu Province for a series of concerts.

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

The orchestra played Lu Qiming's "Ode to the Red Flag," Elgar's "Pomp and Circumstance," and Offenbach's "Can-Can." Liu Wenwen, a young suona performer, performed "Hundred Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix" with the sounds of the double-reed echoing through the departure hall.

Conductor Zhang Liang said the ensemble perform classical music in cafes, cruise ships, and public transit hubs to better connect with the public.

Ti Gong

The concert at the airport was a hit among travellers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
