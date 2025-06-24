Shanghai Philharmonic serenades passengers in transit
The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra entertained passengers at Shanghai Pudong International Airport by staging a concert before their flight to Gansu Province.
The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra performed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport Terminal 2's check-in hall on Monday, before boarding their flight to Gansu Province for a series of concerts.
The orchestra played Lu Qiming's "Ode to the Red Flag," Elgar's "Pomp and Circumstance," and Offenbach's "Can-Can." Liu Wenwen, a young suona performer, performed "Hundred Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix" with the sounds of the double-reed echoing through the departure hall.
Conductor Zhang Liang said the ensemble perform classical music in cafes, cruise ships, and public transit hubs to better connect with the public.
