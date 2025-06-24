﻿
Yangtze Delta Alliance embraces more members to propel the regional film, TV industry

﻿ Xu Wei
Zhang Gejia Xu Wei
  18:05 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
Over the past year, the alliance's restructuring has addressed the industry's shift in service demand from single-site provision to full-chain services.
The alliance's membership has expanded from 17 institutions primarily composed of film and television production bases to a diversified combination of 36 entities, encompassing service providers and shooting locations.

The Yangtze River Delta Film and Television Production Services Cooperation Alliance is embracing more members to propel the regional film and television industry towards high-quality development.

The alliance will help to coordinate the region's abundant resources of shooting locations, film and TV production and encourage more film crews from home and abroad to shoot in the region.

Over the past year, the alliance's restructuring has addressed the industry's shift in service demand from single-site provision to full-chain services. Its membership has expanded from 17 institutions primarily composed of film and television production bases to a diversified combination of 36 entities, encompassing service providers and shooting locations.

Many renowned film and TV productions, including "The Age of Awakening", "B for Busy", and "Blossoms Shanghai", have benefited from the alliance's support in shooting and production.

In addition, the alliance established a cross-unit coordination mechanism, effectively resolving challenges like crew transfers and location transitions. Notable achievements include securing Huangshan filming permits for "Legend of the Magnate" within 72 hours and rapidly identifying core shooting locations in southeastern Fujian Province for "Those Flowers".

Yu Zhiqing, secretary-general of the Yangtze River Delta Film and Television Production Services Cooperation Alliance

This street at Shanghai Film Park was a shooting location for the hit TV drama "Blossoms Shanghai".

According to Yu Zhiqing, secretary-general of the alliance, they have also established a regular communication mechanism with local film and TV authorities, service centers, and filming bases to better serve shooting crews.

Professionals believed that the alliance's work will also boost the region's cultural and tourism industries.

Luo Yi, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, stated, "For a long time, the film and television industry and cultural tourism have maintained an integrated and mutually empowering relationship. For example, the hit Shanghai TV series 'Blossoms Shanghai' phenomenally drove successive waves of cultural tourism consumption."

Considering film and television production services as a crucial focal point, he looked forward to their role in promoting the high-quality integrated development of the cultural tourism industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
