Yangtze Delta Alliance embraces more members to propel the regional film, TV industry

The Yangtze River Delta Film and Television Production Services Cooperation Alliance is embracing more members to propel the regional film and television industry towards high-quality development.

The alliance will help to coordinate the region's abundant resources of shooting locations, film and TV production and encourage more film crews from home and abroad to shoot in the region.

Over the past year, the alliance's restructuring has addressed the industry's shift in service demand from single-site provision to full-chain services. Its membership has expanded from 17 institutions primarily composed of film and television production bases to a diversified combination of 36 entities, encompassing service providers and shooting locations.

Many renowned film and TV productions, including "The Age of Awakening", "B for Busy", and "Blossoms Shanghai", have benefited from the alliance's support in shooting and production.

In addition, the alliance established a cross-unit coordination mechanism, effectively resolving challenges like crew transfers and location transitions. Notable achievements include securing Huangshan filming permits for "Legend of the Magnate" within 72 hours and rapidly identifying core shooting locations in southeastern Fujian Province for "Those Flowers".