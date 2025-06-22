Aviation themed sci-fi park to take off in Lingang

"Nantianmen Project," an aviation themed science fiction IP, launched an Artificial Intelligence park on Sunday, on the last day of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The Chinese sci-fi cultural tourism program will be sited in Shanghai Lingang Special Area, and is planned to officially open its doors to public at the end of 2025.



Covering an area of 40,000 square meters, the park will transform equipment in sci-fi films to wearable mecha and offer visitors a holographic battlefield for immersive experiences.



Gamers can participate in the defensive warfare of the lunar base as members of the "Deep Space Defense Army."

