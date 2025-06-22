﻿
|   
News / Metro

Aviation themed sci-fi park to take off in Lingang

"Nantianmen Project," an aviation themed science fiction IP, launched an Artificial Intelligence park on Sunday, on the last day of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.
The park will be constructed with AI and military-grade simulation technologies.

"Nantianmen Project," an aviation themed science fiction IP, launched an Artificial Intelligence park on Sunday, on the last day of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The Chinese sci-fi cultural tourism program will be sited in Shanghai Lingang Special Area, and is planned to officially open its doors to public at the end of 2025.

Covering an area of 40,000 square meters, the park will transform equipment in sci-fi films to wearable mecha and offer visitors a holographic battlefield for immersive experiences.

Gamers can participate in the defensive warfare of the lunar base as members of the "Deep Space Defense Army."

An eye-catching scene of the lunar base.

People can participate in the defensive warfare of the lunar base.

The park will be constructed with AI and military-grade simulation technologies. For instance, it will develop an "interstellar roller coaster" by using the aerodynamic simulation system. It also plans to give aerospace science courses for teenagers.

The story of "Nantianmen Project" revolves around a global comprehensive strategic defense system constructed by China. It describes in the face of the threat of aliens and silicon-based life to the earth, how Chinese people bravely fight by developing advanced aerospace aircraft.

The IP spans from ancient times to the future, from a distant interstellar to a deep underground world to depict the complicated interrelations between different star domains, different countries and different interest groups facing the challenges of survival and desire.

Advanced aerospace aircraft are showcased.

An advanced aircraft.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
