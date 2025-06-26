﻿
News / Metro

Sniffer dogs help boost anti-drug awareness

  16:43 UTC+8, 2025-06-26       0
Henry the star of demonstration by anti-narcotics division of Shanghai Police at Pudong International Airport ahead of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang, Li Xueqing. Reported by Li Xueqing. Subtitles by Li Xueqing.

Sniffer dogs helped with boosting public anti-drug awareness at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Tuesday.

Their appearance was part of an event held by the anti-narcotics division of Shanghai Police at Terminal 2 ahead of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday.

Passengers queued up to snap photos with the dogs and gained anti-drug insights from on-site exhibition panels and video displays.

One of the dogs, Henry, demonstrated how he detected marijuana hidden in luggage.

Henry's handler, Officer Zhang Guohui, told Shanghai Daily the 6-year-old Springer Spaniel is trained not only to detect narcotics but also to locate tools commonly used in telecom fraud, such as mobile phones, bank cards, USB security keys, and point-of-sale (POS) machines.

June is also China's 15th annual National Anti-Drug Awareness Month and Shanghai police are releasing anti-drug videos and advertising on buses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
