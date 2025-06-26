Sniffer dogs help boost anti-drug awareness

Sniffer dogs helped with boosting public anti-drug awareness at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Tuesday.

Their appearance was part of an event held by the anti-narcotics division of Shanghai Police at Terminal 2 ahead of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday.

Passengers queued up to snap photos with the dogs and gained anti-drug insights from on-site exhibition panels and video displays.

One of the dogs, Henry, demonstrated how he detected marijuana hidden in luggage.

Henry's handler, Officer Zhang Guohui, told Shanghai Daily the 6-year-old Springer Spaniel is trained not only to detect narcotics but also to locate tools commonly used in telecom fraud, such as mobile phones, bank cards, USB security keys, and point-of-sale (POS) machines.

June is also China's 15th annual National Anti-Drug Awareness Month and Shanghai police are releasing anti-drug videos and advertising on buses.