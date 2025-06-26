Magnolia Awards contenders elaborate on animation
Jointly undertaken by China, the US and France, "Arcane Season 2" achieved seven wins in February at the 52nd Annie Awards, which are accolades that the ASIFA-Hollywood has presented each year to recognize excellence in animation. It topped the charts in 63 major countries and regions, a remarkable feat on the day of its premiere.
Pascal Charrue, co-founder of Fortiche Production and co-director of "Arcane Season 2," together with other two creators of animation series nominated for Magnolia Awards, shared thoughts and insights at a forum hosted by the Shanghai TV Festival and Tencent Video Animation on June 25. He underscored the team's dedication to exceeding the standards established by the first season.
"Our objective is to create animations that meet cinematic standards, and we implemented rigorous quality control measures throughout the production process," he said.
"This animation features a multitude of action sequences, which have been produced with high-quality animation techniques. Simultaneously, our narrative is set across three distinct cities, providing viewers with a diverse array of scene transitions."
Charrue said he was hoping for a deeper engagement with the Chinese market.
"I hope to acquire a more profound comprehension of Chinese culture and its audience," he said. "In the future, we also aim to create works that can meet the expectations of Chinese audiences."
Hu Haoliang, director of "Under the Night," shared the highlights of his animation, which has been nominated for Best Animation and Best Animation Screenplay.
Incorporating a vast and intricate worldview, the core creative team endeavored to perfectly present the textual depiction of the world to the audience.
"Animation functions not merely as a form of entertainment but also as a conduit for conveying values and cultural richness," Hu said. "In our creative process, we have incorporated a multitude of elements from both Eastern and Western mythologies, with the aim of providing the audience with a distinctive experience."
He emphasized the team's ambition to showcase the innovation and limitless potential of domestic Chinese animation amid a dynamic phase of the industry's development.
Director Liu Di outlined the advanced techniques employed in crafting the animation "Nirvana."
Utilizing 3D printing technology, the animation achieved delicate character expression transitions and extensive dialogue presentation. With the application of digital cameras to stop-motion animation, it enabled full lens scheduling within limited spaces.
In addition, modern skeletal processing technology allowed for superior character articulation, accentuating the distinct personalities of various characters.
"The three characters in 'Nirvana' have distinct personalities – the fugitive is extroverted, the fake monk is reserved, and the swordsman is composed," Liu said. "These character traits are vividly portrayed through physical expressions, which is one of the conveniences brought by advancements in skeletal processing technology."
Professionals believe the Chinese animation has a bright future on the world stage.
Cui Chao, deputy general manager of Tencent Online Video's Animation Content Production Department, said that a big narrative era of domestic animation will open with animators' open mind, cutting-edge technologies and cross-border vision. More wonderful Chinese stories will be told to the world.