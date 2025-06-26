Magnolia Awards contenders elaborate on animation

Jointly undertaken by China, the US and France, "Arcane Season 2" achieved seven wins in February at the 52nd Annie Awards, which are accolades that the ASIFA-Hollywood has presented each year to recognize excellence in animation. It topped the charts in 63 major countries and regions, a remarkable feat on the day of its premiere.

Pascal Charrue, co-founder of Fortiche Production and co-director of "Arcane Season 2," together with other two creators of animation series nominated for Magnolia Awards, shared thoughts and insights at a forum hosted by the Shanghai TV Festival and Tencent Video Animation on June 25. He underscored the team's dedication to exceeding the standards established by the first season.

"Our objective is to create animations that meet cinematic standards, and we implemented rigorous quality control measures throughout the production process," he said.

"This animation features a multitude of action sequences, which have been produced with high-quality animation techniques. Simultaneously, our narrative is set across three distinct cities, providing viewers with a diverse array of scene transitions."

Charrue said he was hoping for a deeper engagement with the Chinese market.

"I hope to acquire a more profound comprehension of Chinese culture and its audience," he said. "In the future, we also aim to create works that can meet the expectations of Chinese audiences."

Hu Haoliang, director of "Under the Night," shared the highlights of his animation, which has been nominated for Best Animation and Best Animation Screenplay.

Incorporating a vast and intricate worldview, the core creative team endeavored to perfectly present the textual depiction of the world to the audience.