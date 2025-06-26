"This Is Shanghai" global short video collection initiative launched at TV festival
DocuChina and the Shanghai Municipality's Information Office jointly launched the "This Is Shanghai" global short video collection initiative at the ongoing 30th Shanghai TV Festival.
The initiative invites global creators to observe and record the charm and wonders of the city in the form of short videos under five minutes. On the theme of "This Is Shanghai," they can delve into the texture of the city and capture the most touching moments.
Creators are encouraged to showcase the lives and warmth of local people, and demonstrate Shanghai's infinite possibilities to the world.
DocuChina also signed agreements on new cooperation projects with BBC Studios and MediaCorp of Singapore. The four-episode documentary series "China's Culture Journey" will also be aired on the major channels of Singapore later this year.
Additionally, a concept film for the upcoming documentary "Great Jiangnan" was released at the TV festival. The brilliant culture and beautiful ecology of Jiangnan (region to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) will be captured in the production.
Over the past few years, an array of high-quality Chinese documentary series, including "What Makes China," "The Forever Walk China," and "When You Are Old," has been produced by local documentary filmmakers, winning global acclaim.