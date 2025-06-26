"This Is Shanghai" global short video collection initiative launched at TV festival

DocuChina and the Shanghai Municipality's Information Office jointly launched the "This Is Shanghai" global short video collection initiative at the ongoing 30th Shanghai TV Festival.

The initiative invites global creators to observe and record the charm and wonders of the city in the form of short videos under five minutes. On the theme of "This Is Shanghai," they can delve into the texture of the city and capture the most touching moments.

Creators are encouraged to showcase the lives and warmth of local people, and demonstrate Shanghai's infinite possibilities to the world.