Shanghai zoo ramps up elephant care after viral 'bullying' clip

Shanghai Wild Animal Park has stepped up its monitoring and care measures after a viral video appeared to show one African elephant being bullied by others inside its enclosure.

The video, widely circulated online, shows a female elephant being pushed and forced to kneel against a fence by a group of others. The clip sparked outrage among netizens, some of whom claimed similar incidents have been happening at the zoo since 2022.

In a statement on June 25, the zoo said it took immediate action the day the video surfaced. "We implemented temporary interventions for the male elephants and carried out medical checks on the female elephant," the park said, adding that tests included bloodwork and behavioral assessments. The elephant is reportedly in good health.