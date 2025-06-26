﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai zoo ramps up elephant care after viral 'bullying' clip

﻿ Zhao Yinuo
Zhao Yinuo
  20:49 UTC+8, 2025-06-26       0
Shanghai Wild Animal Park has stepped up its monitoring and care measures after a viral video appeared to show one African elephant being bullied by others inside its enclosure.
Shanghai Wild Animal Park has stepped up its monitoring and care measures after a viral video appeared to show one African elephant being bullied by others inside its enclosure.

The video, widely circulated online, shows a female elephant being pushed and forced to kneel against a fence by a group of others. The clip sparked outrage among netizens, some of whom claimed similar incidents have been happening at the zoo since 2022.

In a statement on June 25, the zoo said it took immediate action the day the video surfaced. "We implemented temporary interventions for the male elephants and carried out medical checks on the female elephant," the park said, adding that tests included bloodwork and behavioral assessments. The elephant is reportedly in good health.

Shanghai zoo ramps up elephant care after viral 'bullying' clip

Shanghai Wild Animal Park, which houses more than ten African elephants, has since updated its elephant care strategy. The zoo says it now tailors management plans based on each elephant's physical condition, social behavior, and natural cycles.

It has also promised more regular training and health checks, along with tighter surveillance of the enclosure to spot and respond to any abnormal behavior.

Earlier, on June 22, the zoo responded to public concern, explaining that as male African elephants mature, they naturally begin to compete for territory and mates. It described the incident as a display of animal instinct rather than deliberate aggression.

Still, the video has left many questioning whether the current setup is safe for all the elephants. Calls for more transparency and stricter animal welfare standards continue to grow online.

Shanghai
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
