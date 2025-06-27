Shanghai Metro now accepts international credit cards
Starting Saturday, foreign visitors in Shanghai can use international bank cards and China's digital currency "hard wallet" on all Metro rides.
With China's visa-free travel policy for several nations boosting tourism, Shanghai is making efforts to boost its economy and make the city more business-friendly.
Initially trialed on Shanghai Maglev, the new payment alternatives will span Shanghai's complete Metro system, including suburban rail lines.
The subway gate now accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, or UnionPay cards from foreign visitors.
These cards also operate on phones with mobile payment apps. Travelers with China's digital yuan hard wallets (cards, wearables, etc.) can also pay this way.
Passengers must enable "no-password small payments" on their bank card or app, and they must have enough money or credit on their cards.
Riders can call 24-hour hotlines or service centers if a payment fails. UnionPay is 95516, and the digital yuan hotline is 956196.
Shanghai's Metro is one of the world's largest. Over 500 stations and 21 lines span nearly 900 kilometers. It handles almost 77 percent of the city's daily public transport.
The expanded payment system is expected to make travel easier for tourists, helping them reach shopping areas, hotels, and cultural sites more easily.
The change took months of testing by Shanghai Metro, banks, and international credit card companies. More than 3,000 tests have been conducted to ensure safety, speed, and ease of use.