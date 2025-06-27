Shanghai Metro now accepts international credit cards

Starting Saturday, foreign visitors in Shanghai can use international bank cards and China's digital currency "hard wallet" on all Metro rides.

With China's visa-free travel policy for several nations boosting tourism, Shanghai is making efforts to boost its economy and make the city more business-friendly.

Initially trialed on Shanghai Maglev, the new payment alternatives will span Shanghai's complete Metro system, including suburban rail lines.

The subway gate now accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, or UnionPay cards from foreign visitors.

These cards also operate on phones with mobile payment apps. Travelers with China's digital yuan hard wallets (cards, wearables, etc.) can also pay this way.