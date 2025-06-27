﻿
|   
News / Metro

China Eastern Airlines will begin direct flights between Shanghai Pudong and Kumamoto, Japan, on July 11.
China Eastern to launch direct Shanghai-Kumamoto flights
Ti Gong

An increasing number of travelers are seen at Pudong international airport in Shanghai as the annual summer travel peak approaches.

China Eastern Airlines will begin direct flights between Shanghai and Kumamoto, Japan, on July 11.

It will make the Shanghai-based airline the only carrier from the Chinese mainland currently operating this route.

The service from Shanghai Pudong International Airport aims to improve air travel between China and Japan's Kyushu region, offering more convenience for tourists and business travelers alike, the carrier said.

The airline has already opened ticket sales for the new route. It is also offering promotional deals to attract passengers.

The new route is part of China Eastern's broader effort to expand its international flight network.

Since June, the airline has added several new routes, including flights from Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, to Istanbul, Turkey; Shanghai to Geneva, Switzerland; and Shanghai to Milan, Italy.

In July, the airline plans to launch more international routes, such as flights from Shanghai to Almaty, Kazakhstan; and Shanghai to Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to the airline, these new routes are designed to support the recovery of outbound tourism from China and to increase air connectivity.

China Eastern said it also plans to strengthen high-frequency commuter routes between key cities and enhance its one-stop planning services for travelers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Pudong
﻿
     