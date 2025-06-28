﻿
News / Metro

Magnolia Awards honor outstanding TV productions and professionals

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival closed on Friday with a star-studded Magnolia Awards Ceremony.
Magnolia Awards honor outstanding TV productions and professionals

Eight-episode series "To the Wonder" earned the Best TV Series (China) award.

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival came to a close on Friday with a star-studded Magnolia Awards Ceremony held at the Lingang Performing Arts Center,

The eight-episode series "To the Wonder," an adaptation of Li Juan's award-winning essay collection "My Altay," earned the Best TV Series (China) award.

Fei Zhenxiang won the Best Director award for "She and Her Girls," a real-life story about Zhang Guimei, an exemplary educator in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Song Jia, who plays Zhang Guimei in the drama, received the Best Actress in a Leading Role award. It is the second time Song has won this honor since The Brink in 2012.

Song stated that the character Zhang conveyed to her the power of faith, and she felt lucky to receive the award.

"I hope all female creators will continue to touch the hearts of audiences with high-quality productions," Song added.

Jin Dong scooped the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for his impressive portrayal of former CPC leader Xi Zhongxun in Echoes of the Northwest.

Jin said that the award would encourage him to keep moving forward and present more good works on screen.

The award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role was given to Jiang Qiming for "Escape from the Trilateral Slopes." Jiang Xin was named Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Romance in the Alley."

Xu Meng won the Best Original Screenplay award for "We Are Criminal Police" while the Best Adapted Screenplay award went to Li Xiao and Wang Si for "The Tale of Rose."

Shao Changyong, Zhu Hanbing and Zhang Chen shared the Best Art Direction prize for "Flourished Peony."

Liu Yizeng took the Best Cinematography award for "To the Wonder."

Magnolia Awards honor outstanding TV productions and professionals

Fei Zhenxiang won the Best Director award for "She and Her Girls."

Magnolia Awards honor outstanding TV productions and professionals

Song Jia, who plays Zhang Guimei in "She and Her Girls" was named Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Magnolia Awards honor outstanding TV productions and professionals

Jin Dong scooped the Best Actor in a Leading Role award.

"Operation Sabre," a co-production of Serbia and Bulgaria garnered the Best Foreign TV Series/Serial award, while "Enjoy!" from France won the Best Foreign TV Film/Miniseries award.

At the ceremony, actress Yang Zi and actor Zhang Ruoyun were named Overseas Promotion Ambassador for Chinese TV Programme.

Belgian production "Marching in the Dark" won the Best Documentary award. Chinese documentary "It's OK to Feel Bad" won the Best Documentary Series award.

In the animation section, US-French co-production "Arcane Season 2" received the Best Animation award, while French animation "Our Summer of Freedom" took the Best Storytelling award.

"Discovering China through Bamboo and Wooden Slips" and "Amazing Night" shared the award for Best Variety Program.

The TV festival also presented the International Communication Award to TV drama "To the Wonder," documentary series "The Forever Walk: China (Season 3)," animation "Adventurer Carly" and variety "Singer 2024."

Magnolia Awards honor outstanding TV productions and professionals

Jiang Xin was named Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Romance in the Alley."

Magnolia Awards honor outstanding TV productions and professionals

Actress Yang Zi and actor Zhang Ruoyun were named Overseas Promotion Ambassador for Chinese TV Programme.

