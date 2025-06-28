Magnolia Awards honor outstanding TV productions and professionals

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival came to a close on Friday with a star-studded Magnolia Awards Ceremony held at the Lingang Performing Arts Center,

The eight-episode series "To the Wonder," an adaptation of Li Juan's award-winning essay collection "My Altay," earned the Best TV Series (China) award.

Fei Zhenxiang won the Best Director award for "She and Her Girls," a real-life story about Zhang Guimei, an exemplary educator in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Song Jia, who plays Zhang Guimei in the drama, received the Best Actress in a Leading Role award. It is the second time Song has won this honor since The Brink in 2012.

Song stated that the character Zhang conveyed to her the power of faith, and she felt lucky to receive the award.

"I hope all female creators will continue to touch the hearts of audiences with high-quality productions," Song added.

Jin Dong scooped the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for his impressive portrayal of former CPC leader Xi Zhongxun in Echoes of the Northwest.

Jin said that the award would encourage him to keep moving forward and present more good works on screen.

The award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role was given to Jiang Qiming for "Escape from the Trilateral Slopes." Jiang Xin was named Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Romance in the Alley."

Xu Meng won the Best Original Screenplay award for "We Are Criminal Police" while the Best Adapted Screenplay award went to Li Xiao and Wang Si for "The Tale of Rose."

Shao Changyong, Zhu Hanbing and Zhang Chen shared the Best Art Direction prize for "Flourished Peony."

Liu Yizeng took the Best Cinematography award for "To the Wonder."