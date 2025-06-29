﻿
News / Metro

Yuyuan lantern festival celebrates friendship with Thailand

  21:21 UTC+8, 2025-06-29       0
The glow of Chinese lanterns lit up the Bangkok skyline on Saturday night as the Yuyuan lantern festival opened on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.
Subtitles by Yang Jian.

The glow of Chinese lanterns lit up the Bangkok skyline on Saturday night as the Yuyuan Lantern Festival opened on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

The event, titled "Spirit of Mountains and Seas," brings Shanghai's famous lantern fair to Bangkok's ICONSIAM, one of the city's most popular commercial centers, through August 15.

"The event is more than a cultural display; it is a bridge between hearts," said Chang Yumeng, minister counselor of the Chinese embassy in Thailand. "It shows how deep the friendship is between our two peoples."

The 50-day event transforms the riverside into a wonderland inspired by the ancient Chinese classic "Shan Hai Jing" or "Classic of Mountains and Seas."

Lantern displays merge Chinese mythology with Thai cultural elements, including color schemes based on Thai traditions and scenes that depict both Chinese mythical creatures and Thai folklore.

Visitors can walk through four themed island areas, each representing a direction and cultural blend. The western island, for instance, features a market filled with goods from both countries. A special lantern combining Chinese peony and Thai golden shower flowers symbolizes the nations' growing ties.

Visitors can sample Chinese cuisine, explore digital art exhibitions, and enjoy traditional crafts. A Thai-Chinese Food Week in July will offer dishes that combine flavors from both countries.

One highlight is Shanghai's Nanxiang steamed buns, which became a hit when the festival debuted in Paris in 2023.

The brand offers two varieties: the traditional Shanghai pork dumpling and a new Thai-inspired version flavored with tom yum soup.

The overseas debut of the Yuyuan lantern fair in Paris attracted nearly 200,000 visitors in 2023. Organizers said the Bangkok edition is expected to attract even more people.

Huang Zhen, chairman of Yuyuan Inc, said the festival is a launchpad for Chinese brands going overseas.

"This is about more than celebration," he said. "It's about cooperation, cultural exchange, and helping people see the beauty of China."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
