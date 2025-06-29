Yuyuan lantern festival celebrates friendship with Thailand

The glow of Chinese lanterns lit up the Bangkok skyline on Saturday night as the Yuyuan Lantern Festival opened on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

The event, titled "Spirit of Mountains and Seas," brings Shanghai's famous lantern fair to Bangkok's ICONSIAM, one of the city's most popular commercial centers, through August 15.

"The event is more than a cultural display; it is a bridge between hearts," said Chang Yumeng, minister counselor of the Chinese embassy in Thailand. "It shows how deep the friendship is between our two peoples."

The 50-day event transforms the riverside into a wonderland inspired by the ancient Chinese classic "Shan Hai Jing" or "Classic of Mountains and Seas."