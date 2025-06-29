Pudong airport to launch 24-hour border services on July 1

Shanghai Pudong International Airport will begin 24-hour border inspection and security check services for international as well as Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan departures starting from July 1.

The airport will work with customs and immigration authorities to keep checkpoints open around the clock. Services will include 24-hour security screening, self-service check-in and tax refunds.

The move aims to meet growing travel demand ahead of the summer travel season and follows China's recent expansion of visa-free policies.

Pudong airport launched 24-hour domestic security checks in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 on May 11. Passengers on same-day domestic flights can complete check-in, drop off bags and pass security at any hour.

Previously, security checks after midnight mainly operated based on flight schedules. If no flights were scheduled, channels closed, forcing transit passengers to wait outside the boarding area, often in crowded spaces with limited seating. The new 24-hour service allows them to enter the secure zone earlier to rest or shop near their gates.

Officials said the new system helps travelers catch late-night or early-morning flights more easily. The airport adjusts the number of open lanes based on daily traffic. It has also upgraded shops and restaurants in the terminals.

Large hubs like London Heathrow and Dubai also operate 24‑hour immigration and security services to support late‑night and early‑morning connections.

Passenger traffic at Shanghai airports has been rising throughout the year. The 24-hour service is part of ongoing efforts to improve airport experience, the airport authority said.

The Pudong and Hongqiao airports expect 150,000 flights and 24.6 million passengers during the summer travel peak period from July 1 to August 31, up 5 and 7 percent from last year. Pudong will handle two-thirds of the total.