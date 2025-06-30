Top multinationals pledge firm commitment to Shanghai

Leading multinationals regard Shanghai as a preferred location for supply chain, product innovation and latest retail experience.



Sherwin-Williams, a leading paint and coatings provider, said it is committed to staying close to local customers' demand and continues to offer high-quality solutions in line with China's emerging sectors such as new-energy vehicles.

The firm has been actively responding to various industry upgrade trends in China and has been helping to raise standards applicable to the paint and coatings industry.

Its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters was set up in Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District in 2019. It houses all of Sherwin-Williams' business units in Asia, including automotive, consumer, coil, general industrial, industrial wood, packaging, and protective & marine.

"With our Asia headquarters in Shanghai, we're in a better position to capture the latest industry trend and keep up with customers' changing needs, and currently our China business revenue has maintained a relatively steady growth rate," said Wu Zhonghua, managing director of Sherwin-Williams APAC region.

The company has been offering a portfolio of products and solutions designed to meet the varying needs of the construction, consumer, industrial, packaging and transportation sectors in China.



Wu said that its new offerings also fit well with China's industry upgrade and consumption demands such as new packaging materials for bottled drinks.

Sherwin-Williams' Odor Evaluation Center for Industrial Wood Coatings in China is the first of its kind for both the company and the industry, and it is helping improve the extrinsic attributes of coating products' eco-friendliness.