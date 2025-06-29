New keys, new lives: Pengyi residents embrace fresh start

Over 2,000 families have moved into their new, modern residence after the completion of Shanghai's largest old housing redevelopment project in Pengyi.

Early on June 29, 65-year-old Yang Benshan arrived at the newly built Pengyi residential complex on Wenxi Road in Jing'an District. Even in the sweltering heat, his excitement was palpable: he was finally coming home. Yang is among the first 2,110 households to receive keys to their new apartments as part of the Pengyi old housing redevelopment project, which is the largest in Shanghai in terms of both building volume and resident population. The move-in marks the culmination of a landmark effort to transform aging, non-self-contained residences, which were previously shared by multiple families and had communal kitchens and toilets, into modern, livable homes.

Built in 1958, Pengyi is considered the birthplace of the workers' community. The complex, in Pengpu Xincun, like many mid-20th-century buildings, had shared kitchens and toilets, poor infrastructure, and overcrowded households. “I was born in Pengyi and have lived in Pengpu all my life,” Yang told Shanghai Daily. "In the past, our family lived in about 26 square meters, sharing kitchen and bathroom facilities with another household."

Relocation began in September 2021. Yang rented an apartment on Baode Road and waited for the day he could return. His new home — a two-bedroom unit — features a private kitchen and bathroom, as well as a balcony with unobstructed views. Compared to his former apartment, the new unit is slightly larger and offers additional space of the kitchen, bathroom, and balcony.

Yang has planned kitchen renovations to fit a full-sized refrigerator and divide the larger bedroom into a small living room. He plans to finish by year's end and move in with his wife and elderly mother.

The Pengyi redevelopment plan began in May 2019 with public consultations. All 41 old buildings were demolished by November 2021 after formal agreements were signed in October 2020. Construction work started in December. Apartment selection was done in September, 2024. All residents will receive their keys within 10 days starting June 29.

The transformation goes beyond upgraded apartments. The new complex has 17 elevator-equipped mid- and high-rise buildings. Over 1,600 parking spaces are in a two-level underground garage. Public spaces benefit from green belts, tree-lined walkways, and a children's play area. Nearby, a six-story nursing home with 172 beds and a community service center are being built.

Since 2005, renovations of the Pengwu, Pengqi, Pengsan, and Pengyi neighborhoods have upgraded 102 buildings and improved living conditions for 4,907 households. Pengpu Xincun has become Shanghai's first subdistrict to eliminate non-self-contained housing.

