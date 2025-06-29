﻿
News / Metro

New keys, new lives: Pengyi residents embrace fresh start

Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei Shao Yuchen
  17:20 UTC+8, 2025-06-30
Over 2,000 families have moved into their new, modern residence after the completion of Shanghai's largest old housing redevelopment project in Pengyi.
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei Shao Yuchen
  17:20 UTC+8, 2025-06-30       0

Early on June 29, 65-year-old Yang Benshan arrived at the newly built Pengyi residential complex on Wenxi Road in Jing'an District. Even in the sweltering heat, his excitement was palpable: he was finally coming home.

Yang is among the first 2,110 households to receive keys to their new apartments as part of the Pengyi old housing redevelopment project, which is the largest in Shanghai in terms of both building volume and resident population.

The move-in marks the culmination of a landmark effort to transform aging, non-self-contained residences, which were previously shared by multiple families and had communal kitchens and toilets, into modern, livable homes.

Aerial view of the Pengyi residential complex
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Aerial view of the Pengyi residential complex

New keys, new lives: Pengyi residents embrace fresh start
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The redevelopment project managed to preserve a bunker from the Liberation of Shanghai days, a Pengpu Xincun relief wall, and over 80 camphor, ginkgo, and podocarpus trees.

Built in 1958, Pengyi is considered the birthplace of the workers' community. The complex, in Pengpu Xincun, like many mid-20th-century buildings, had shared kitchens and toilets, poor infrastructure, and overcrowded households.

“I was born in Pengyi and have lived in Pengpu all my life,” Yang told Shanghai Daily. "In the past, our family lived in about 26 square meters, sharing kitchen and bathroom facilities with another household."

Yang Benshan completes the procedures for registration.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yang Benshan completes the procedures for registration.

Yang is among the first residents to receive the new apartment key.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yang is among the first residents to receive the new apartment key.

Relocation began in September 2021. Yang rented an apartment on Baode Road and waited for the day he could return.

His new home — a two-bedroom unit — features a private kitchen and bathroom, as well as a balcony with unobstructed views. Compared to his former apartment, the new unit is slightly larger and offers additional space of the kitchen, bathroom, and balcony.

A banner reads "Welcome Home."
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A banner reads "Welcome Home."

Blocks of ice were placed at the site to help residents cool down.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Blocks of ice were placed at the site to help residents cool down.

After collecting the key, Yang and his son head straight to check out their new home.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

After collecting the key, Yang and his son head straight to check out their new home.

Yang looks out from his new apartment on the 11th floor.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yang looks out from his new apartment on the 11th floor.

Yang has planned kitchen renovations to fit a full-sized refrigerator and divide the larger bedroom into a small living room. He plans to finish by year's end and move in with his wife and elderly mother.

Yang shares his renovation plans with a Shanghai Daily reporter.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yang shares his renovation plans with a Shanghai Daily reporter.

Yang uses a measuring tape to check the size of his new apartment.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yang uses a measuring tape to check the size of his new apartment.

The Pengyi redevelopment plan began in May 2019 with public consultations. All 41 old buildings were demolished by November 2021 after formal agreements were signed in October 2020. Construction work started in December. Apartment selection was done in September, 2024. All residents will receive their keys within 10 days starting June 29.

New keys, new lives: Pengyi residents embrace fresh start
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

File photo: Residents take part in the apartment selection lottery on September 2, 2024.

File photo: Residents look at the layout plans during the selection process.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

File photo: Residents look at the layout plans during the selection process.

The transformation goes beyond upgraded apartments. The new complex has 17 elevator-equipped mid- and high-rise buildings. Over 1,600 parking spaces are in a two-level underground garage. Public spaces benefit from green belts, tree-lined walkways, and a children's play area.

Nearby, a six-story nursing home with 172 beds and a community service center are being built.

The children's playground in the rebuild community.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The children's playground in the rebuild community.

Yang's son takes a photo in the underground garage.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yang's son takes a photo in the underground garage.

Residents compare old and new floor plans.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents compare old and new floor plans.

Since 2005, renovations of the Pengwu, Pengqi, Pengsan, and Pengyi neighborhoods have upgraded 102 buildings and improved living conditions for 4,907 households. Pengpu Xincun has become Shanghai's first subdistrict to eliminate non-self-contained housing.

File photo: View of Pengyi before the redevelopment in 2020.
Tigong

File photo: View of Pengyi before the redevelopment in 2020.

File photo: View of Pengyi before the redevelopment in 2020.
Tigong

File photo: View of Pengyi before the redevelopment in 2020.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
