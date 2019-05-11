News / Nation

Pick-up 'teacher' detained and fined

Xu Qing
  09:38 UTC+8, 2019-05-11       0
Police say courses telling men how to attract women are being used as a cover for illegal activities.
Xu Qing
  09:38 UTC+8, 2019-05-11       0

A man has been detained for five days for building a website selling illegal PUA (pick-up artist) courses and disseminating illegal information involving fraud and pornography. 

Police in Jiangsu Province said PUA courses, initially teaching men how to to improve their social skills in order to attract the opposite sex, had evolved into sharing experiences of seduction and sexual conquests. Some suspects used PUA as a cover for unlawful activities such as propagating obscene content or blackmailing and extortion, police said. 

This seriously endangered public safety and, especially, women’s rights, they said.

Xu, who was also fined 50,000 yuan (US$7,335), had violated China’s cyber security law and the website and related communication groups had been shut down.

The 24-year-old from Lianyungang in Jiangsu made a profit of about 30,000 yuan by selling PUA courses on a website with a title that translates as “Alliance of extremely evil people.” 

The courses used text, pictures and videos to teach men how to pretend they were successful, to “raise a girl as a pet,” squeeze money from women, make them become irrational, and abet them to harm themselves, even to the extent of committing suicide, police said. 

Each course cost around 1,000 yuan, The Beijing News reported, citing an official surnamed Song from Jiangsu’s cyber police.

Song said there had been controversy about the application of the law in such cases, with many legal experts of the view that PUA was a moral issue, “so authorities normally just deleted the information and shut the website when handling such cases.”

In Xu’s case, police decided it was not a simple matter of morality as women were being encouraged to harm themselves or commit suicide. Lewd videos were also being posted online. 

Song told the newspaper: “The investigation of PUA is very difficult but such courses are very harmful to women, physically and mentally.” 

In a report by the newspaper last year, its reporters found a man using social networks to teach PUA courses entitled “Five steps to trap women and control their emotions.”  

He not only taught his “students” how to disguise their identities and cheat, but also encouraged them to post pornographic pictures and videos to “share successful results.”

The “five steps” ranged from fabricating an identity to draw women in to emotional abuse that might drive women to harm themselves or even commit suicide. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     