China further regulates military expenditure

The plan stated a standard procedure for the settlement and reimbursement of expenditures for military units and clarified the duties and responsibilities of different departments.

The General Office of the Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a provisional plan to further regulate military expenditure.

It also gave specific requirements on the review and approval of financial practice and asked for improved supervision and transparency of the process.

The regulation can help strictly check military expenditure and reduce financial malpractices in the military, according to sources with the General Logistics Department of the CMC.