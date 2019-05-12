News / Nation

China further regulates military expenditure

Xinhua
  10:03 UTC+8, 2019-05-12       0
The plan stated a standard procedure for the settlement and reimbursement of expenditures for military units and clarified the duties and responsibilities of different departments.
Xinhua
  10:03 UTC+8, 2019-05-12       0

The General Office of the Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a provisional plan to further regulate military expenditure.

The plan stated a standard procedure for the settlement and reimbursement of expenditures for military units and clarified the duties and responsibilities of different departments.

It also gave specific requirements on the review and approval of financial practice and asked for improved supervision and transparency of the process.

The regulation can help strictly check military expenditure and reduce financial malpractices in the military, according to sources with the General Logistics Department of the CMC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     